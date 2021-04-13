Attention Ramen Lovers: Muku Ramen Shop Has Officially Launched for Lunch and Dinner!

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 / Ramen lovers of Massachusetts can now enjoy extraordinary ramen at Muku Ramen, a newly-opened ramen shop located in the heart of Central Square, Cambridge, that offers scrumptious ramen bowls, other Japanese side dishes and menu options.

"We are so excited to create a warm, nourishing and comforting ramen experience complete with tasty Japas, a twist on "tapas," or small side dishes for sharing. We felt there was an underserved market in Cambridge, Boston and its surrounding suburbs for high-quality ramen that can be tailored around everyone's tastes through various infusion of flavors and varying levels of spiciness," said Chef Toru Oga.

This quaint, family-owned ramen shop offers delightfully tasty ramen bowls formulated from the bone broth-based Tokyo Tonkotsu style ramen concept. Muku Ramen had its virtual, soft-launch of the new shop during COVID-19 a couple of months back in 2021.

The Genius Behind Muku

Chef Oga, who has been in the restaurant business for many decades, started his career as a teenager in the heart of Japanese cuisine in Kyoto, Japan. He has studied many approaches to cuisine but with a foundational base in "Kaiseki.". His first forays into the Boston restaurant scene were the Ginza restaurants in Boston's Chinatown and Brookline, which were wildly popular during his tenure in the 1990's. In 2001, he opened his namesake restaurant, Oga's Japanese Cuisine in Natick, MA, which he owns and operates to this day.

While operating Oga's Japanese Cuisine, both Kumiko and Toru Oga recognized the popularity of Ramen. Chef Oga began developing his own ramen soup recipe, which he would occasionally offer to his customers. Feedback came with rave reviews. The Oga family together with Chef Sachio, who had been studying ramen in Japan, collaborated to develop a brilliantly formulated concept and began on renovations to open Muku Ramen.

The Muku Ramen Difference

Chef Oga together with his team has been developing this concept in which it took many years of hard work, trials, tribulations and determination to perfect. To be able to bring this concept to the public and have them enjoy and experience that pleasant "ahhh" moment with the first sip is the ultimate reward. Already becoming a popular favorite is the Tokyo Tonkotsu Miso Ramen, a signature ramen that can be ordered in varying degrees of spiciness.

A Great Neighborhood for a Unique Ramen Shop

Central Square is the perfect location, diverse in population with young professionals, students, people of different cultural and ethnic backgrounds, and a strong sense of community.

Muku Ramen is open Tuesday through Sunday. Hours of operation are as follows:

Tue-Fri: 12-3 PM, 5-9 PM

Sat-Sun: 12-9 PM

Please come and try out Muku Ramen for yourself and taste the difference!

Media Contact:

Barrie Locke

Ripple Effect Communications

Email: barrie@RippleEffectPR.com

Tel: 617-536-8887

SOURCE: Muku Ramen

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/640198/Attention-Ramen-Lovers-Muku-Ramen-Shop-Has-Officially-Launched-for-Lunch-and-Dinner