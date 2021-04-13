AM Best will exhibit at the annual British Insurance Brokers' Association (BIBA) conference, which will take place 12-13 May 2021.

William Mills, senior director, market development, EMEA, and Roisin Gallagher, associate director, market development, both of AM Best, will be meeting conference delegates visiting AM Best's virtual exhibition stand over the duration of the event, and can also be contacted for meetings at william.mills@ambest.com and roisin.gallagher@ambest.com. Visitors to the AM Best booth will have the opportunity to engage extensively with the market development team concerning Best's Credit Ratings, including addressing specific and general questions from brokers, (re)insurers and industry participants relating to:

Why and how Financial Strength Ratings are an invaluable tool for (re)insurer selection;

How AM Best analyses insurers and reinsurers in its credit rating methodology;

Why insurers get rated; and

What insights AM Best can offer on market segments and topical issues.

Aidan Porter, account manager, information products, will also be available to discuss the solutions AM Best offers to insurance professionals, including those for:

Market Security Counterparty Credit: Best's Financial Suite Global and Best's Insurance Reports can be used for monitoring ratings, reviewing credit reports and analysing financial data to assess the financial strength of rated and unrated insurers.

and can be used for monitoring ratings, reviewing credit reports and analysing financial data to assess the financial strength of rated and unrated insurers. Client and Business Development: Best's Financial Suite is also a tool for accessing detailed financial data to rank and segment markets and identify prospective partners, as well for understanding (re)insurers' balance sheets and underwriting accounts to underpin discussions with existing and prospective partners.

is also a tool for accessing detailed financial data to rank and segment markets and identify prospective partners, as well for understanding (re)insurers' balance sheets and underwriting accounts to underpin discussions with existing and prospective partners. Underwriting Loss Control: Best's Underwriting Reports or Best's Loss Control Reports are used for understanding the potential risks and exposures of hundreds of businesses.

Those interested can also contact Aidan at aidan.porter@ambest.com.

More information about this year's online conference is available at https://www.biba2021.co.uk/.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright 2021 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210413006069/en/

Contacts:

Charlotte Shoesmith

Executive Assistant

+44 20 7626 6264

charlotte.shoesmith@ambest.com