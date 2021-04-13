Premier Products Group, Inc.: Premier Products Announces Agreement with Deep South Communication for SmartRoad Turtle Intelligent Roadway Pavement (iRPM) Solutions

WOODLAND HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 / Premier Products Group, Inc. (PMPG), (OTC PINK: PMPG), a developer of smart transportation technologies, announced today a letter of intent with Deep South Communications for their marketing and distribution of SmartRoad Turtle (SRT) Intelligent Roadway Pavement Marker Devices (iRPM) and smart road monitoring, safety and communications solutions.

The Company is pleased to announce it has signed a Letter of Intent with Deep South Communications to install, manage, and distribute our SmartRoad Turtle (SRT) intelligent Roadway Pavement Marker Devices in the State of Louisiana, said Tony Hicks, CEO of Premier Products Group.

Deep South offers a range of intelligent transportation system services for local, state, and federal government.

Tony Hicks added, "We are very excited to be working with Deep South Communications based on their 35 years experience in Wireless Communications, and focus on integrating Intelligent Transportation technology and software solutions into their services portfolio. This is an exciting partnership for Premier Products and marks the first of many future collaborations and partnerships for the company."

SmartRoad Turtle (SRT) intelligent Roadway Pavement Marker Device use advanced sensing technologies and wireless communication technology to integrate with critical traffic management and Smart City infrastructures. When deployed, SRT devices will be embedded in and near paved road surfaces to support autonomous (driverless) and semi-autonomous vehicles and will interact with new and existing open platforms that support critical Smart City infrastructures. https://smartroadturtle.com/

About Deep South Communications

Deep South Communications integrates technologies to improve mobility and increase productivity to provide traffic incident management, crash prevention and safety, road weather management, and other useful tools. http://www.deepsouthcommunications.com/intelligent-transportation-its/

Safe Harbor Statement:

Except for historical information, certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and those statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance such statements will prove accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions these forward-looking statements are qualified by other factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any statements in this release.

