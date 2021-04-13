US Med-Equip Earns Lee Brandon Walker Award for Culture of Service, Employees' Life-Saving Mission

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 / US Med-Equip, which partners with top hospitals turning to them for critical medical equipment in the fight to save patients' lives, today was honored with the Lee Brandon Walker Award.

One of the nation's fastest-growing private companies featured in Inc. magazine's Inc. 5000 list, US Med-Equip (USME) is a healthcare company specializing in the rental, sales, service and asset management of movable medical equipment - diagnostic and clinical devices ranging from infusion pumps and patient monitors to ventilators, baby incubators and more.

The Lee Brandon Walker Award is presented by Owner Resource Group (ORG), an Austin-based private investment firm. The award is named after one of ORG's founding members who, with his fervent commitment to service, died tragically in 2014 from an undiagnosed heart condition while helping save the life of an animal in the wilderness.

"It is a tremendous honor to earn this award established in honor of a man whose life and memory are an inspiration for so many," USME co-founder and Chief Development Officer Greg Salario said. "Each USME team member's urgent and unyielding commitment to our shared purpose - to support the important work healthcare providers do to help patients heal - is what drives us every day."

Hospitals in Central Texas and across the country are streamlining processes and turning to smarter options from trusted partners like USME to ensure they have the equipment and biomedical expertise when they need it to provide patients the best care possible. The company is expanding rapidly to meet growing demand nationwide while investing heavily in its growing equipment fleet and the technology to support it.

CONTACT:

Drive West Communications

281.220.6861

usmedequip@drivewest.com

Related Images

SOURCE: US Med-Equip

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/640094/US-Med-Equip-Earns-Lee-Brandon-Walker-Award-for-Culture-of-Service-Employees-Life-Saving-Mission