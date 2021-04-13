CoinShares Celebrates $5B in Assets Under Management

Following its March 2021 public listing, Europe's largest digital asset investment firm celebrates a new milestone as crypto markets exceed $2T

ST. HELIER, Jersey, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinShares (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS), Europe's largest digital asset investment firm, is excited to share that it has crossed the $5 billion in assets threshold on its two ETP platforms. The firm's family of crypto exchange traded products (ETPs) provide investors throughout Europe with a simple way to access digital assets via their existing broker or platform.

CoinShares is a pioneer in developing financial products and innovative infrastructure and services for the digital asset class. Since early 2014, CoinShares has offered digital asset exposure and undertaken digital asset trading activities. Over the course of the past seven years, the Company has grown to become Europe's largest digital asset investment firm, launched a range of products and funds referencing digital assets, and provided exposure to digital assets to a global investors base, with offices in Jersey, Stockholm, London, and New York.

The rapid growth of AUM within CoinShares' XBT Provider family illustrates the increased drive from investors of all types to adopt cryptocurrencies into their investment strategy, as well as the growth of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other core blockchain networks.

CoinShares CEO Jean-Marie Mognetti commented, "The macroeconomic landscape has changed dramatically over the last twelve months, and there is a massive global asset rotation under way. With $400T in wealth, and $2T in crypto markets, the last year has seen a dramatic shift in retail and institutional investor appetite for bitcoin and other digital assets. Our team at CoinShares is excited to cross this milestone and continue to bring trust and transparency to crypto markets via our product offering."

The CoinShares Group has been working to incorporate the unique attributes of digital assets to innovate how it delivers financial products and services. CoinShares was the first asset manager to offer real-time audit capacity on its crypto asset exchange-traded products (ETPs) via Armanino's Real Time Assurance application. This blockchain-enabled solution allows investors to view and download attest reports, and the group hopes to see other asset managers and custodial service providers offer a similar level of trust and transparency to investors and regulators alike.

CoinShares CSO Meltem Demirors added, "At CoinShares, we believe bitcoin is for everyone. Crypto is an asset class. The companies building in this ecosystem are worth hundreds of billions of dollars and growing. Investors can no longer afford to ignore crypto in their portfolios. We are grateful to our team, our clients, and our shareholders who share our vision for the future, and have supported CoinShares' tremendous growth over the last year. The future is bright for this nascent industry."

CoinShares' investment products provide exposure to Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Litecoin (LTC), and XRP. They are available to eligible institutional and individual investors throughout Europe. The CoinShares Group publicly listed on March 11, 2021, and recently reported its Q4 and FY2020 results, which can be viewed here.

About the CoinShares Group

CoinShares is Europe's largest digital asset investment house, managing over $5 billion of assets on behalf of a global client base. Our mission is to expand access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that provide investors with trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under ticker CS.

