Oasis Systems LLC: Oasis Systems Awarded $543 Million Contract to Support USAF Cyber Testing

BURLINGTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 / On April 6, 2021, the Air Force Test Center (AFTC) Advisory and Assistance Technical Services Division located at Eglin Air Force Base, FL awarded Oasis Systems, LLC the Technical and Management Advisory Services (TMAS 2) 96 Cyberspace Test Group (96 CTG) contract.

Under the 5-year award valued at $543M, Oasis will provide expertise in support of the 96 CTG, which is the lead Air Force organization for directing Command, Control, Communications, Computer, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR)/Cyber Systems Developmental Test and Evaluation (DT&E). The 96 CTG is comprised of three Test Squadrons (TS). The 45 TS is responsible for software functionality of command and control, mission planning, and business enterprise systems. The 46 TS is responsible for interoperability or "kill chain" testing for ground and airborne sensors, digital communications/datalink, and electronic warfare. The 47 TS is responsible for testing of offensive and defensive cyber warfare programs as well as cybersecurity for information technology and aircraft/weapons.

The locations where Oasis will provide expertise to the 96 CTG include the headquarters at Eglin Air Force Base (AFB), FL and various other locations including Beale AFB, CA; Edwards AFB, CA; Fort Worth, TX; Gunter Annex, AL; Hanscom AFB, MA; Hill AFB, UT; Hurlburt Field, FL; Langley AFB, VA; Melbourne, FL; Offutt AFB, NE; Patrick AFB, FL; Peterson AFB, CO; Robins AFB, GA; San Antonio, TX; Scott AFB, IL; Wright Patterson AFB, OH; and other locations as determined.

The 96 CTG program will report under Oasis DoD Division President, Greg Esses, who said, "Oasis has been providing high quality A&AS support services to the USAF at Eglin AFB for over 15 years; and we are honored by the confidence the Air Force has demonstrated in selecting Oasis for this critical Cyber developmental test and evaluation work. Oasis is well-equipped to provide exceptional support to the 96 Cyberspace Test Group along with our subcontractor partners, Colsa Corporation and Torch Technologies."

This significant award for Oasis was made possible with the commitment and expertise of the Business Development Team under the leadership of SVP Mike McElwain; the Contracts and Compliance Team under the leadership of SVP Maggie Wetzell; and the dedicated and professional support of the Finance and Human Resources Teams under the leadership of SVP David Markuson and SVP Laura Evans, respectively.

Oasis CEO, Tom Colatosti, commented, "This is a wonderful and strategic cyber award for Oasis, and it gives us the opportunity to continue to serve our Air Force customer at Eglin AFB and at over 15 other locations, where C4ISR and Cyber Systems penetration testing will ensure continued availability of warfighter mission critical systems in cyber-contested environments."

About Oasis Systems

Oasis Systems is a premier provider of customer-driven, cost-effective and quality Engineering Services; Enterprise Systems and Applications; Human Factors Engineering; Information Technology and Cyber Security; Professional Services; and Specialized Engineering Solutions to the Department of Defense, Federal Aviation Administration, Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and other federal agencies.

