Optec International, Inc.: OPTEC International, Inc. Zoom Call Shareholder Update Registration Announcement

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI), a developer of UV and UV-C safety products using related advanced technologies specific to Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), and supplier of wholesale Medical PPE today released the following corporate update.

The company will host the Zoom shareholder update call on Friday, April 23rd, 2021, hosted by Company CEO Roger Pawson at 1:00pm PST.

Registration Information is located at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uki69_A_TiaHhF9V_J69tA

About OPTEC International, Inc.

With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of electronic LED, Ultraviolet (UV) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. The company's Safe-Scan product line is being launched at a time when HR directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information, visit:

www.optecintl.com www.z2o.com

OPTEC International, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

Andrew Barwicki

516-662-9461 / Andrew@barwicki.com

