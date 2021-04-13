Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2021) - Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation (TSXV: APC) (FSE: 0E81) ("APC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of March 11, 2021 and subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, it has closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") raising gross proceeds of $524,610 by the issuance of 2,559,073 units at a price of $0.205 per unit.

Each unit consists of one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant of the Company, with each warrant exercisable for a period of 12 months from the date of closing at a price of $0.27 per share.

Together with the first and second tranches, closing March 25, and April 5, respectively, the Company has now raised a total of $1,500,000.

On this final tranche, the Company paid Konkera Holdings Pty. Ltd. 319,884 12-month finders' warrants, with each warrant exercisable into a Unit consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant of the Company, with each warrant exercisable until April 13, 2022. All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a 4-month hold period in Canada.

The gross proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for funding of the Company's subsidiary for research and development activities related to the Company's site-selective linker technology for the development of antibody-drug conjugates and for general working capital.

The Company confirms that there is no material fact or material change about the Company that has not already been generally disclosed.

ABOUT THE COMPANY:

Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation, through its subsidiary, Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Inc., is developing a proprietary technology to directly target cancerous tumors and avoid destroying normal cells. This type of agent is capable of greater potency, higher specificity, and lower toxicity than other therapies that can also attack healthy cells. Advanced Proteome is working to streamline the process by which these agents are prepared, which to date, has been extremely cumbersome, limiting their potential. www.advancedproteome.com

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Advanced Proteome Therapeutics

Corporation Paul Woodward

President and CEO

Tel: 604.690.3797

http://www.advancedproteome.com

