PohlmanUSA: All-in-One eFile and eService Expands to Cook County, IL

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 / PohlmanUSA, a nationally recognized court reporting, records retrieval, and litigation services organization is pleased to expand their MyDocFileServe service to attorneys filing and serving in asbestos cases in Cook County, IL. Recognizing the growing need to continuously adapt to an increasingly digital world, the firm has been hard at work making this service available to more parties, in more venues.

"Now that MyDocFileServe is available in Cook County, attorneys can easily and simultaneously eFile and eServe documents to asbestos cases via our online docket management system," says Debbie Walters, CEO of PohlmanUSA. "In turn, this will enable them to save time and money by using one transaction to both file and serve, among a host of other benefits that have already proven invaluable in other Madison and St. Clair Counties in Illinois." According to Walters, clients had expressed the need for this secure and reliable service to be available in Cook County, IL for some time now, but that need was exacerbated by the onset of the pandemic. As such, the firm focused their efforts on expanding its availability.

Clients will find that the service offers immediate advantages such as, a user-friendly interface created to minimize errors and guide clients through a 4-step process, reducing the risk of missing a detail on a complicated form. Additionally, users can greatly reduce the amount of time they spend using multiple systems to eFile and eServe documents. By utilizing MyDocFileServe clients may eFile and eServe to multiple parties in a minute or less if they so wish.

Other features interesting to clients, include free eFiling, free custom alerts, free daily docket and a simple, user-friendly platform that is capable of robust searching, sorting, filtering and reporting. Those interested in exploring the platform's full list of capabilities may contact PohlmanUSA to learn more.

Walters adds that MyDocFileServe is perfect for those who are frustrated with receiving voluminous e-service notifications for a client they no longer represent. She states, "PohlmanUSA is committed to compiling the most accurate asbestos service list for Cook County, Illinois. Not only that, but we are also committed to updating it in real-time."

PohlmanUSA Court Reporting and Litigation Services is recognized nationwide as the leading provider of technology-driven records retrieval, court reporting, and litigation services. For over 30 years, Pohlman has specialized in complex multiparty litigation by creating innovative products and customized solutions for clients. Pohlman is committed to delivering exceptional customer service and anticipating clients' needs.

Interested parties may contact PohlmanUSA at 877.421.0099 or visit their LinkedIn page.

