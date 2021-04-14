Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 14.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Transformation! Zweistellige Millionenvereinbarung besiegelt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
14.04.2021 | 02:20
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nineteen Media Group Embraces Gothenberg's Digital Transformation

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 / Located in the heart of Gothenberg, Nineteen Media Group is a modern marketing agency on the rise. As this Swedish city undergoes a digital transformation, demand for the services offered by the company look only set to grow - and Nineteen Media Group are ideally placed to take advantage of their favourable position.

Founded in August 2020, Nineteen Media Group focuses primarily on social media & PR, providing a one-stop venue for all-things social media, including everything from brand development through to digital assets, engagement and audience growth.

The expert team have worked on large and small campaigns which span many of the most in-demand areas of digital, and having already formed valuable partnerships in PR, they can help clients meet even their most ambitious goals. With an in-house workforce which is not only well-versed in digital engagement but also capable of creating still graphics, motion graphics and AR Instagram filters, the company also brings a fresh new take to social media marketing.

Despite launching during the Covid-19 pandemic, Nineteen Media Group are already a success story in the world of digital media, featuring in major digital publications and sharing their talents with a growing clientele. The skillset offered by the team is in high-demand not only during these days of increased emphasis on digital, but in the working world of the future which is being built at this very moment. With Gothenberg investing heavily in its progress towards a more digitally-led economy, companies which spearhead and embrace this chance look set to dominate throughout 2021 and beyond.

A key area of focus for the company moving forward is social media verification, where Nineteen Media Group are leading the way and helping to demystify this often-complex process. "Becoming an authority online boils down to being seen in the right places," says Julius, Founder at Nineteen Media Group, "and the industry secret is to know the right people - that's us."

CONTACT:
Email: Julius@nineteenmediagroup.com
Phone: +46702433943
Kungsgatan 7B, 41119 Gothenburg Sweden

SOURCE: Nineteen Media Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/640301/Nineteen-Media-Group-Embraces-Gothenbergs-Digital-Transformation

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.