Dubber Announces Unified Call Recording and Voice AI with Zoom

Dubber delivers recording for Zoom and Zoom Phone

Helps to enable fulfilment of increasing regulatory requirements in relation to 'work from home' and distributed workforces

Dubber with Zoom allows secure UCR and Voice AI for businesses of all sizes

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubber Corporation Limited (ASX: DUB) (Dubber), today announced that it has extended its Unified Call Recording footprint with the global availability of Dubber with Zoom Video Communications, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: ZM) video-first unified communications platform.

Dubber Unified Call Recording with Zoom provides businesses of all sizes the ability to record calls for all users. Once the recordings are ingested by Dubber, businesses can enrich the content with AI delivering transcriptions, sentiment data, real-time search and more. Dubber's solution spans service provider networks, Zoom and other communications solutions, enabling Enterprise and Government to centralise all conversation recordings, data and insights in the Dubber Voice Intelligence Cloud.

"Unified Call Recording with Zoom reflects the way employees work today - from anywhere and across many devices and solutions. Dubber has been chosen by over 150 telecommunications carriers and service providers as the recording and data capture platform for their networks. Many have embraced Zoom as an integral part of their business and communications infrastructure. The ability to capture recordings from Zoom and manage them centrally in the Voice Intelligence Cloud demonstrates the true value of Unified Call Recording," said Steve McGovern, CEO, Dubber.

"Many of our carrier partners are also developing strategies for Zoom Phone, enabling unified management of recordings and voice data across multiple networks and solutions. For Dubber this opens the door to an opportunity to provide enhanced recording and voice analytics to the millions of Zoom Meeting and Zoom Phone users that enable this integration. For Zoom and their customers, Dubber brings a critical capability to answer the demand for compliance recording, AI enhanced insights and policy based management."

"Helping our customers to get the most value from their voice data is an important objective for Zoom," said Paul Magnaghi, Global ISV Program Leader. "Dubber works to assist customers in meeting their compliance obligations and gain valuable business intelligence from voice data, especially in this time of remote and hybrid working models."

Dubber's cloud-based Unified Call Recording solution integrated with Zoom allows a wide variety of businesses to unlock the value of conversations through voice data.

Dubber with Zoom offers key capabilities valued by enterprises and government clients including:

Available globally today in the Zoom App Marketplace

Dubber centralises a user's Zoom Phone (voice) and Zoom Meeting (video/meeting data) cloud recordings

When enabled via the Zoom App Marketplace, Dubber ingests a user's cloud recordings from Zoom, storing them centrally, protecting them for compliance purposes while making audio and voice data available to users and other business applications

DUB AI users will benefit from AI-powered transcriptions, sentiment, tone, notifications and alerts enriching their Zoom recordings

"We have a rich innovation roadmap for Dubber with Zoom," said James Slaney, Chief Operating Officer, Dubber. "With Dubber, Zoom users are now able to integrate personal call recording with Unified Call Recording. Critically, every conversation can then be transformed into intelligence to power customer experience, employee engagement and compliance insights."

Background, Dubber with Zoom:

Available for order now from Dubber and registered Dubber resellers and partners

Dubber is live and can be easily activated in the Zoom App Marketplace

Flexible plans start at $14.95 (USD) per user/month for CALL DUB and $29.95 (USD) per user/month for DUB AI

(USD) per user/month for CALL DUB and (USD) per user/month for DUB AI Dubber currently supports Voice Unified Call Recording (UCR) for Zoom Meetings and Zoom Phone offerings

Access more information here: https://www.dubber.net/zoom-call-recording/

Access Dubber on the Zoom App Marketplace here

About Dubber:

Dubber is unlocking the potential of voice data from any call or conversation. Dubber is the world's most scalable Unified Call Recording service and Voice Intelligence Cloud adopted as core network infrastructure by multiple global leading telecommunications carriers in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Dubber allows service providers to offer call recording for compliance, business intelligence, sentiment analysis, AI and more on any phone. Dubber is a disruptive innovator in the multi-billion dollar call recording industry, its Software as a Service offering removes the need for on-premise hardware, applications or costly and limited storage.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1346523/Dubber_Logo.jpg