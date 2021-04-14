New Stratus Energy Inc.: New Stratus Energy Announces Option Grants

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 / New Stratus Energy Inc. (TSXV:NSE) ("New Stratus" or the "Corporation") announces the grant of incentive stock options to acquire a total of 1,290,000 common shares of the Corporation to various directors, officers and consultants of the Corporation pursuant to the Corporation's stock option plan and subject to any regulatory approval. Each stock option, vests immediately and is exercisable at a price of $0.24 per share for a period of five years from the grant date.

Contact Information:

Jose Francisco Arata

Chief Executive Officer

jfarata@newstratus.energy Mario A. Miranda

Chief Financial Officer

mmiranda@newstarus.energy / (416) 363-4900

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: New Stratus Energy Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/640313/New-Stratus-Energy-Announces-Option-Grants