New Abu Dhabi-based global health Institute launches its first disease elimination awards

5 awards of up to USD200,000 each

The Global Institute for Disease Elimination (GLIDE), a new Abu Dhabi-based global health Institute focused on eliminating infectious diseases of poverty, has launched The Falcon Awards for Disease Elimination, in a drive to discover and implement innovative approaches to disease elimination.

Founded in 2019 by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and the Bill Melinda Gates Foundation, GLIDE identifies the latest scientific, cultural, and global health knowledge and puts it into action with partners through programmes to advance disease elimination.

The Falcon Awards, which open for submissions online on 4th May 2021, invites Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), philanthropic foundations, coalitions or networks of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), academic or research institutions, Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), and public or private sector institutions in endemic countries to submit proposals that aim to accelerate the elimination of one or more of GLIDE's four focus diseases: malaria, polio, lymphatic filariasis, and onchocerciasis.

GLIDE is particularly seeking proposals which address cross-border, cross-disease, cross-programme, or cross-sector approaches to disease elimination. Submissions should focus on the implementation of innovative ideas and established research which has a high potential to be catalytic, transformational, or genuinely novel in approach, or on operational research with prospects to provide solutions to existing disease elimination challenges.

Simon Bland, Chief Executive Officer of GLIDE, commented: "At GLIDE, we firmly believe in an integrated and collaborative approach to tackling infectious diseases of poverty. The Falcon Awards for Disease Elimination will help advance and amplify these efforts."

Five winners will be announced later this year following a thorough evaluation by a jury panel comprised of esteemed global health experts. Each winner will receive a sum of up to USD200,000 to fund and implement their unique solutions to disease elimination.

The Falcon Awards key dates:

4th May 2021: Applications open

13th June 2021: Deadline for submissions

November December 2021: Winners announced

About GLIDE

GLIDE is a new global health Institute, rooted in Abu Dhabi, focused on accelerating the elimination of four preventable diseases of poverty: currently malaria, polio, lymphatic filariasis, and river blindness, by 2030 and beyond. Founded in 2019 as the result of a collaboration between His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and the Bill Melinda Gates Foundation, GLIDE identifies the latest scientific, cultural, and global health knowledge and puts it into action with its partners through programmes, funding, and skills development to support local health care systems and advance global thinking.

