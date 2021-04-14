DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Reschedules the Reporting of the Full Year 2020 Financial Results to April 30, 2021



14.04.2021 / 07:00

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Reschedules the Reporting of the Full Year 2020 Financial Results to April 30, 2021



HALLE (SAALE) / MUNICH, GERMANY, 14 April 2021 - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) announced today that the publication of the Full Year 2020 financial results, which had been scheduled for April 20th, 2021, will be postponed until April 30th, 2021. The postponement is due to unexpected delays in the finalization of Vivoryon's financial statements related to its transition into a Dutch N.V. corporation. The Company's Board of Directors made the decision to move the reporting date to ensure completeness of the filing and in compliance with the laws of the Netherlands.



For more information, please contact:

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.

Dr. Ulrich Dauer, CEO

Email: contact@vivoryon.com



Trophic Communications

Gretchen Schweitzer / Valeria Fisher

Tel: +49 172 861 8540 or +49 175 8041816

Email: vivoryon@trophic.eu



About Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.

With 20+ years of unmatched understanding in identifying post-translational modifying enzymes that play critical roles in disease initiation and progression, Vivoryon's scientific expertise has facilitated the creation of a discovery and development engine for small molecule therapeutics. This platform has demonstrated success by developing a novel therapeutic in type 2 diabetes. In its current programs Vivoryon is advancing its lead product, varoglutamstat (PQ912), in Alzheimer's disease and its entire portfolio of QPCT and QPCTL inhibitors in oncology and other indications. In addition, the company pursues a development program for Meprin protease inhibitors with potential therapeutic use in fibrotic diseases, cancer and acute kidney injury. www.vivoryon.com



Forward Looking Statements

