



Singapore, Apr 14, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Infocus International Group has launched the Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling online course and it will be commencing live on 10th June 2021. Throughout the eight sessions of the course, you will learn the latest PF strategies, risk mitigation instruments, as well as financial modelling best practices with practical case studies.Today's project finance (PF) transactions require a higher level of expertise not only in programming more sophisticated and flexible financial models, but also in incorporating the latest risk mitigation and credit enhancement instruments. While higher standards of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) impact management are being demanded of all major capital projects worldwide, more options and models for ESG mitigation, insurance, guarantee products, and financing instruments are now available.The objective of this course is to provide participants with an enhanced understanding of the practical & documentation requirements of all interested parties to today's PF transaction. This programme provides you with proven PF analytical strategies and transaction structuring techniques which will enable you to quantitatively assess risks, resolve constraints, and reach project financial closure. This programme is also designed to enhance the check lists and benchmark metrics by which you can reduce losses and which will be viewed favourably by both management and the regulatory community.Course Sessions:- Limited-recourse Project Finance models & key requirements- Managing Project Finance transactions & stages of the deal- Project Finance documentation management, risk analysis models & Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) mitigation options- Sources of PF funding, financing instruments & guarantee products; credit enhancements & bankability techniques- PF financial model design requirements, presentation & formatting standards- Programming financial statements, cash flows, profit & loss statements and managing international accounting standards- Projecting PF balance sheets, SPV reserve accounts, PF refinancing, and conducting sensitivity analyses- PF model stress-testing, overseeing Monte Carlo simulation analyses, and modelling for credit enhancementsAs a result of actively engaging in this program, you will be able to make practical decisions on PF strategies, projects, and transactions for your organizations following the workshop's completion.