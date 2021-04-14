Deenova announced today that its unrivalled market momentum unceasingly expands to Spain's private hospital market, with its first award for won by Deenova in cooperation with Algalasa at Hospital Centro de Andalucía at Lucena, Cordoba, part of the new health enterprise Amaveca Salud

Gaspar G. De Viedma, Vice Chairman of the Deenova Board of Directors stated:

"I am happy to see the first results of the Deenova's cooperation with our partnership with Algalasa in such a short period of time, and together with our prior award at Bellvitge University Hospital in Barcelona to demonstrate once again Deenova's unique scalability in hospitals ranging from 100 to 2.000 beds, with the installation of the ACCED and ASTUS mechatronic medication solutions in 2022."