India's Larsen & Toubro has announced plans to provide EPC services to support the deployment of 300 MW of solar in Saudi Arabia, under a contract with a consortium involving Masdar, EDF Renewables, and Saudi Arabia's Nesma.Larsen & Toubro said this week that the renewables unit of its power transmission and distribution business has secured approval to begin building a 300 MW solar power plant in Saudi Arabia. The Indian multinational secured the turnkey EPC order from a consortium involving Abu Dhabi-based renewables developer Masdar, French utility EDF Renewables, and Saudi Arabia's Nesma. ...

