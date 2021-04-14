Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.04.2021
WKN: 871733 ISIN: GB0006449366 Ticker-Symbol: HGR 
14.04.21
Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Results for the year ended 31 December 2020

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2021 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ('Anglo Pacific', the 'Company' or the 'Group') (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) is pleased to announce its full year results for the year ended 31 December 2020, consistent with the trading update published on 8 February 2021. The Company has also published its audited 2020 Annual Report and Accounts, which are available on the Group's website at www.anglopacificgroup.com and on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com. The following statement should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements.

The results for 2020 reflect the business before the completion of the US$205m Voisey's Bay cobalt stream acquisition, announced on 12 March 2021, the Group's largest and most significant transaction, setting Anglo Pacific on the road to become the leading growth royalty and streaming company, focused on 21st century commodities.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3724V_1-2021-4-14.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/640328/Anglo-Pacific-Group-PLC-Announces-Results-for-the-year-ended-31-December-2020

