TOKYO, Apr 14, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that the company will conduct presentations, including the latest data of the investigational anti-amyloid beta (Abeta) protofibril antibody lecanemab (development code: BAN2401), its dual orexin receptor antagonist lemborexant (product name: Dayvigo) and its antiepileptic drug perampanel (product name: Fycompa), at the Virtual American Academy of Neurology (AAN 2021) Annual Meeting from April 17 to 22, 2021.As major presentations, an oral presentation regarding lecanemab will be given on the preliminary analysis for results of changes in brain-A beta levels and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities-edema (ARIA-E) as observed in subjects of the ongoing open-label extension of the Phase II study (Study 201) for early Alzheimer's disease (AD) patients. Poster presentations regarding lemborexant are also planned, including the results of a pilot study evaluating next-dose transition from zolpidem to lemborexant for insomnia treatment. Additionally, for perampanel, a global pooled analysis results from the real-world experiences including early adjunctive use or monotherapy will be presented at poster sessions.Eisai considers neurology a therapeutic area of focus. Eisai strives to create innovative products in therapeutic areas with high unmet medical needs as soon as possible, and will further contribute to addressing the diverse needs of, as well as increasing the benefits provided to, those living with the disease and their families.