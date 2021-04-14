DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA / Key word(s): Takeover/Real Estate

Aroundtown launches joint cash offer for Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited



14.04.2021 / 08:20

AROUNDTOWN ANNOUNCES JOINT CASH OFFER FOR GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED

14 APRIL 2021

Aroundtown SA (the 'Company' or 'AT'), together with CPI Property Group SA ('CPIPG') (together the "Consortium"), announced their firm intention to launch a joint cash offer for Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited ("Globalworth"). The Consortium, which holds over 50% of the issued share capital of Globalworth, is seeking to further increase its joint ownership through an offer to Globalworth shareholders to acquire their shares at a price of at €7.0 in cash for each tendered Globalworth share that the Consortium does not already own.

Both AT and CPIPG hold a strategic long-term investment in Globalworth and believe that their joint effort to pool their expertise is the best way to lift further value potential in Globalworth's business. Both companies have competitive advantages that are complementary in supporting Globalworth to become a stronger business under the Consortium's ownership, benefiting from the significant experience of both AT and CPIPG in successfully managing and operating large real estate businesses. Further, AT is providing strong asset and management skills, which will be enhanced by the local operational management knowledge of CPIPG, as well as rich financial experience and liquidity firepower.

The cash offer is expected to keep Aroundtown comfortably within its conservative financial matrix, supported by Aroundtown's low leverage and very large liquidity balance of over €3 billion of cash and liquid assets as of December 2020.

More information is available on the Company's website under the following link. https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/joint-offer-for-globalworth/

About the Company



Aroundtown SA (symbol: AT1), trading on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is the largest listed and highest rated (BBB+ by S&P) German commercial real estate company. Aroundtown invests in income generating quality properties with value-add potential in central locations in top tier European cities mainly in Germany/NL.

Aroundtown SA (ISIN: LU1673108939) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) established under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés, Luxembourg) under number B217868, having its registered office at 40, Rue du Curé, L-1368 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

Contact

Timothy Wright

T: +352 288 313

E: info@aroundtown.de

www.aroundtown.de

