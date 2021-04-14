Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.04.2021
Metriken auf Strong Buy: Starker Ausbruch erwartet! Nach oben alles offen!?
GlobeNewswire
14.04.2021 | 08:41
Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Redwood Pharma to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Stockholm, April 14, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Redwood Pharma AB's shares (short name REDW) commences today on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market. The company belongs to the Health Care sector. Redwook
Pharma is the 34rd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic
markets* in 2021. 

Redwood Pharma is a health care company, developing ophthalmic drugs in areas
where medical need is especially great. The company's approach is exemplified
by their very first project, RP101. RP101 treats chronic dry eyes in
post-menopausal women. Something that is possible thanks to their drug delivery
platform IntelliGel, which controls the release of active substances. The
company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Stockholm. 

"The move to Nasdaq First North Growth Market is another milestone in Redwood
Pharma's development of its new medical therapies RP101 and RP501 for the
treatment of dry eye disease", said Martin Vidaeus, CEO of Redwood Pharma.
"Since the firm's inception, significant progress in clinical development has
built value and a solid foundation for future growth. The Nasdaq platform will
allow the Company to reach higher into the vertically integrated investor-base
including institutions looking for exciting opportunities. Speaking on behalf
of our shareholders and the management team, Redwood Pharma looks forward to
this new chapter in the company's development" 

"We are happy to welcome Redwood Pharma to the Nasdaq family," said Adam
Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "Redwood Pharma will make an
important contribution to our health care sector while creating value for their
shareholders. We congratulate Redwood Pharma on its successful listing and look
forward to supporting the company on their continued growth journey." 

Redwood Pharma has appointed Erik Penser Bank as Certified Adviser.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
