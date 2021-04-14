Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Redwood Pharma to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Stockholm, April 14, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Redwood Pharma AB's shares (short name REDW) commences today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company belongs to the Health Care sector. Redwook Pharma is the 34rd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. Redwood Pharma is a health care company, developing ophthalmic drugs in areas where medical need is especially great. The company's approach is exemplified by their very first project, RP101. RP101 treats chronic dry eyes in post-menopausal women. Something that is possible thanks to their drug delivery platform IntelliGel, which controls the release of active substances. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Stockholm. "The move to Nasdaq First North Growth Market is another milestone in Redwood Pharma's development of its new medical therapies RP101 and RP501 for the treatment of dry eye disease", said Martin Vidaeus, CEO of Redwood Pharma. "Since the firm's inception, significant progress in clinical development has built value and a solid foundation for future growth. The Nasdaq platform will allow the Company to reach higher into the vertically integrated investor-base including institutions looking for exciting opportunities. Speaking on behalf of our shareholders and the management team, Redwood Pharma looks forward to this new chapter in the company's development" "We are happy to welcome Redwood Pharma to the Nasdaq family," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "Redwood Pharma will make an important contribution to our health care sector while creating value for their shareholders. We congratulate Redwood Pharma on its successful listing and look forward to supporting the company on their continued growth journey." Redwood Pharma has appointed Erik Penser Bank as Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com