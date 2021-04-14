Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
14.04.2021 | 08:41
Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Plexian to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Stockholm, April 14, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Plexian AB's shares (short name PLEX) commences today on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market. The company belongs to the Technology sector. Plexian is the
35th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. 

Plexian is a technology company that provides an innovative payment solution.
With their product Plexian Edge, the company enables businesses to offer a
richer experience to their customers, hence challenging traditional payment
solutions. With the Plexian mobile wallet, the mobility of an app is combined
with the functions of a card. The company is headquartered in Malmö. 

"We are happy and proud of the high level of interest we have met in the IPO,
which will give us a strong foundation to continue developing Plexian from,"
said Staffan Mattson, CEO of Plexian. "The many discussions we are having with
future partners and merchants, that want to utilize our platform to establish
an efficient sales channel, clearly show us that we are doing it the right way.
It is now the real journey starts and we know that it will both fast and
exciting." 

"We are excited to welcome Plexian to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market,"
said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "Plexian is a
pioneering technology company, advancing payment solutions both for businesses
and their consumers. We look forward to follow their journey as a listed
company" 

Plexian has appointed Eminova Fondkommission as Certified Adviser.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
