Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 14.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Metriken auf Strong Buy: Starker Ausbruch erwartet! Nach oben alles offen!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AADU ISIN: SE0007871645 Ticker-Symbol: UNBA 
Stuttgart
14.04.21
09:05 Uhr
15,085 Euro
-0,090
-0,59 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KINDRED GROUP PLC SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KINDRED GROUP PLC SDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,01515,30010:22
PR Newswire
14.04.2021 | 08:52
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invitation to Kindred Group's presentation of the Interim report for the first quarter 2021

VALLETTA, Malta, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group plc will publish its Interim report for the first quarter 2021 on Wednesday 28 April 2021 at 07.30 (CEST).

In connection with this, Kindred Group's CEO Henrik Tjärnström will host a web presentation in English at 09.00 (CEST) which is web casted live on www.kindredgroup.com/Q12021.

For those who would like to participate in the telephone conference in connection with the presentation, please call:

UK: +44 33 3300 9273
USA: +1 833 5268 347

Please call in well in advance for registration. There will be an opportunity to ask questions after the presentation.

For more information, contact:

Patrick Kortman
Head of Corporate Development & Investor Relations
+46 723 877 438
ir@kindredgroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/invitation-to-kindred-group-s-presentation-of-the-interim-report-for-the-first-quarter-2021,c3324403

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3324403/1400687.pdf

Release

KINDRED GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.