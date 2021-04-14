XNK Therapeutics appoints Dr. Johan Aschan as Chief Medical Officer

STOCKHOLM, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XNK Therapeutics AB ("XNK") today announced the appointment of Dr. Johan Aschan as Chief Medical Officer, effective July 1st. He will be member of the company's management team.

Dr. Aschan received his MD from Karolinska Institutet (KI) in 1985 and his PhD in Clinical Immunology from KI in 1994. He has extensive experience from work within the field of allogenic stem cell transplantation at the Karolinska University Hospital in Huddinge, Sweden, and from various leadership roles within hematology and oncology at Janssen.

Most recently, prior to joining XNK, Dr. Aschan was Global Clinical Lead within Clinical Development at the Swedish biotech company Oncopeptides.

"Johan has a superb background within hematology and oncology and is ideally suited for the present position within the XNK team," says Johan Liwing, CEO of XNK Therapeutics. "XNK is an immunotherapy company focused on treating cancer by developing novel NK cell-based therapies. Johan's depth of experience will help us in the clinical development of our leading investigational drug candidate."

"XNK is an exciting company with a novel approach to autologous NK cell-based therapies that has the potential to significantly advance the fight against cancer," says Dr. Johan Aschan. "I am very happy to join XNK and further develop the company's clinical program."



About XNK Therapeutics AB

XNK Therapeutics is a clinical stage, immunotherapy company focusing its efforts on preventing and treating cancer by developing novel NK cell-based therapies. The company has established a leadership position in the clinical development and manufacture of autologous NK cell-based products using its proprietary technology platform. The company's platform technology and leading investigational drug candidate have ideal properties for targeting cancers, including settings where allogeneic cell products are not readily applicable. It is foreseen that the product will bring a critical component to tomorrow's cancer treatment strategies. XNK Therapeutics is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. For more info, please visit www.xnktherapeutics.com.

