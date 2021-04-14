Sale of Skylights Division Represents the Second Division of SMAC Sold in 2021

OpenGate Capital, a global private equity firm, announced today that its portfolio company, SMAC, a leading French provider of waterproofing and building envelope solutions, has completed the sale of its skylights-related division to Kingspan Light Air, a division of Kingspan Group Plc (ISEQ: KRX and LSE: KGP). The sale of the skylights division includes two business lines; Skydôme, a subsidiary focused on the production of daylighting, ventilation, smoke evacuation, and roofing access systems; and Essemes Services, a division within Skydôme specializing in the installation of skylights and the maintenance of fire safety equipment. OpenGate acquired SMAC from Colas Group in May of 2019. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The sale of the skylights division enables SMAC to focus on its core Travaux business. The close of this transaction follows the previously announced sale of AXTER, the membranes related division of SMAC, to IKO in March 2021.

Andrew Nikou, OpenGate Capital's Founder and CEO, stated, "The sale of AXTER and the skylights division, marks the fulfillment of an important aspect our original investment thesis for SMAC. Having completed both sales processes in less than two years after acquiring the business, we are enthusiastic about potential add-on investments and many new opportunities ahead for SMAC."

SMAC's CEO, Mr. Franck Davoine, commented, "We are very pleased with the completion of these two sales processes. We are now in greater position to focus on our mission to address large scale construction projects in an environmentally responsible manner for that will serve our customers, and our business, for many years ahead."

About SMAC

SMAC is one of the leading firms in waterproofing and facades, with operations in Mainland France, the French overseas departments, Morocco (Sofima), and South America (Reali). The business is supported by 2,300 employees and a network of 60 profit centers in France and performs more than 10,000 projects each year.

About OpenGate Capital

OpenGate Capital is a global private equity firm specializing in the acquisition and operation of businesses to create new value through operational improvements, innovation, and growth. Established in 2005, OpenGate Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with a European office in Paris, France. OpenGate's professionals possess the critical skills needed to acquire, transition, operate, build, and scale successful businesses. To date, OpenGate Capital, through its legacy and fund investments, has executed more than 30 acquisitions including corporate carve-outs, management buyouts, special situations, and transactions with private sellers across North America and Europe. To learn more about OpenGate, please visit www.opengatecapital.com.

