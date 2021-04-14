ATFX launches advanced research & analysis platform, AT Premier

DUBAI, UAE, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX is pleased to announce the launch of its advanced research and analysis led service platform called AT Premier. Rolled out initially in the Middle East region, AT Premier has been designed as a comprehensive, multi-dimensional, intelligence-delivery platform to provide market analysis, education, signals, news, copy trading and more.

AT Premier is powered by sophisticated and dedicated internal intelligence tools in addition to cutting-edge technology from some of the leading data providers within the industry. It therefore serves as a one-stop-solutions hub for beginners, professional traders, market analyst, money managers and introducing brokers.

Speaking on the distinctiveness of AT Premier, Ramy Abouzaid, Head of Market Research at ATFX's middle-east office elaborated: "Our clear aim was to create a simple, easy-to-use yet complete platform where users could digest and act upon sensible intelligence sourced and distilled from a multitude of respected sources".

Some of the services that are aimed towards enabling this intel are:

Real Time Market Analysis

With immediacy of data and insights being the heart of informed trading, our technical analysis feed has been developed as a real-time data center. With constant enhancements to its proprietary algorithms, AT Premier assures added analytical value to intelligent trading.

Institutional Signals & AT Sentiment Indicators

This is a unique service to our advanced traders wishing to capture an edge on the markets' major analytical views and sentimental targets. AT Premier helps traders make informed decisions by giving them access to institutional quality data and analysis, presented in a compelling visual manner. It provides a derived-data service (DDS) with forecasts constantly updated from more than 20 institutions.

Single Stock Financial Analysis

There is significant interest in trading strong-performing single stocks currently. Instead of trading on news-hype or hunches the wealth of infographics & data analysis produced daily on key companies and portfolios enable traders to make sense of performance nuances in a clear and simple manner.

Markets Live

Our live streaming platform, currently set at 40 minutes per day connects you instantly with our experts. We cover the most current and influential topics and insights into market moves and impact.

Joe Li, Group Chairman at ATFX added: "At ATFX, we constantly endeavor to put our clients at the heart of absolutely everything we do. AT Premier is meant to make a trader's typically stressful journey a fulfilling and productive one. We have always held the belief that state-of-the-art and even user-friendly technology is only as good as its transparency and effectiveness. Hence, at the very core, AT Premier is a transparent and effective tool to aid and abet the experience and productivity of every entity or individual that takes online trading seriously".

Further substantiating the transparent and immersive nature of AT Premier are the following added-value services:

One-On-One Coaching

Through video-chat platforms and webinar offerings, we allow our premium users access to senior analysts through an efficient appointment management system.

Self-education Hub

Whilst many other providers offer similar solutions, our library of digital educational videos are rich, varied, topical and constantly updated to maintain relevance in this age of constant flux.



24x5 Dedicated Technical Analysis

A highly skilled and trained support team have been developed to be at hand to respond in real-time to any technical analysis-led queries that users typically have.

Copy Trading

AT Premier's Copy Trading platform has been designed to serve professional money managers and traders to share their performance with their own private network as well as other AT Premier portal users so that they can generate extra income for themselves.

Media Contact:

Tony Philip

(Tel): +971 55 2299004

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1487459/AT_Premier.jpg