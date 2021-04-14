Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.04.2021

WKN: A0ERKS ISIN: FI0009013429 Ticker-Symbol: C1C 
Tradegate
14.04.21
09:55 Uhr
45,920 Euro
-0,300
-0,65 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
CARGOTEC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARGOTEC CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,94046,06010:20
45,96046,04010:26
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.04.2021 | 09:05
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cargotec Corporation: Changes in Cargotec's Investor Relations

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 14 APRIL 2021 AT 10:00 AM (EEST)

Changes in Cargotec's Investor Relations

Aki Vesikallio (M.Sc.Econ) will be heading Cargotec's Investor Relations when Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Head of Investor Relations at Cargotec, will pursue a new career opportunity outside Cargotec as of 30 June 2021. Mr. Vesikallio has been working at Cargotec as Investor Relations Director since December 2019.

"I'd like to thank Hanna-Maria for the excellent work to develop Cargotec Investor Relations. Aki knows the company and has excellent prerequisites to continue our great investor relations work", Carina Geber-Teir says.

For further information, please contact:
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP Communications, Cargotec, carina.geber-teir(a)cargotec.com, tel. +358 20 777 4000

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
