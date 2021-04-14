GridGain Systems: GridGain Offers Sneak Peek at Featured Speakers for First Ignite Summit

Free virtual event features speakers from IBM, BNP Paribas CIB, and GridGain

FOSTER CITY, Calif., April 14, 2021Systems, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on ApacheIgnite, today offered a preview of speakers for the first Ignite Summit , including representatives from IBM, BNP Paribas CIB, and GridGain. The free virtual Ignite Summit will take place May 25, 2021. The Call for Papers closes on April 30, 2021.



Organized by GridGain, the 2021 Ignite Summit is intended for developers and architects and members of the Apache Ignite community working with Apache Ignite, distributed databases or other in-memory computing solutions to solve application speed and scale challenges. Registration for the virtual event is open to anyone, anywhere in the world.

"In-Memory Data Grids such as Apache Ignite have become an essential infrastructure technology for powering modern applications that meet the performance and scalability demands of today's businesses," said Shahir Daya, IBM CTO and Distinguished Engineer and a featured speaker at the Summit. "The Ignite Summit is bringing together some of the world's most experienced Ignite developers and users to share their knowledge and experiences, and I'm incredibly pleased to be participating. I hope that everyone looking to modernize their core applications will attend."

How IBM Leverages Event-Driven Architecture with Apache Ignite for Core Application Modernization - Shahir Daya, IBM Distinguished Engineer and CTO - To offer clients next-generation experiences and compete with new entrants, organizations must modernize their core applications and take advantage of modern architectural patterns such as microservices and event-driven architectures. Modernizing old and fragile applications can be very challenging, time-consuming, and risky. You must establish a modern target architecture and a coexistence architecture, and you need to simplify and standardize the integration. This session will describe an event-driven Book of Reference pattern we call the "Digital Core" that enables incremental modernization or complete replacement of a core system of record. The pattern handles both streaming and batch data, leverages an industry-aligned data model, and has a speed layer based on Apache Ignite, among other capabilities.

Apache Ignite as a Hybrid Transactional/Analytical Processing (HTAP) Solution at a Large Investment Bank - Emmanuel Wiesenfeld, Lead Developer at BNP Paribas CIB - BNP Paribas's Apache Ignite cluster is being used globally across all divisions of our corporate investment bank. Ignite uses 600 CPU cores and 9 TBs of RAM to handle a steadily increasing number of users, multiple complex HTAP operations, and events that come from various data sources. This session will describe our experience in designing, building, and optimizing an HTAP solution that is powered by Ignite and enables BNP Paribas to make key business decisions in real time. Topics include reasons for choosing Ignite; best practices and tradeoffs when designing an HTAP solution; tips and tricks for using Ignite compute, SQL, key-value, and streaming APIs; and optimization tactics for Ignite clusters with native persistence.

Apache Ignite Storage Engine Architecture: Tradeoffs and a Retrospective - Alexey Goncharuk, Chief Architect at GridGain and Apache Ignite PMC Member - The Apache Ignite native persistence storage engine follows a classic database approach based on ARIES architecture, which Ignite developers adapted to increase development velocity and facilitate memory-only storage. This session is intended for architects and engineers who want to learn more about ARIES and Apache Ignite architectures, and will provide an overview of the storage engine and the tradeoffs and reasoning that Ignite developers made during development. Attendees will also learn about the challenges faced during the implementation of the chosen approach in Java and how the Ignite community overcame them.

Dmitry Pavlov (https://www.linkedin.com/in/d-pavlov/), Apache Ignite PMC Chair, Sberbank Technology Chief Technology Expert

(https://www.linkedin.com/in/d-pavlov/), Apache Ignite PMC Chair, Sberbank Technology Chief Technology Expert Valentin Kulichenko (https://www.linkedin.com/in/vkulichenko/), Apache Ignite PMC, GridGain Director of Product Management

(https://www.linkedin.com/in/vkulichenko/), Apache Ignite PMC, GridGain Director of Product Management Saikat Maitra (https://www.linkedin.com/in/saikat-maitra-075872a/), Apache Ignite PMC, Target Corporation Principal Engineer

(https://www.linkedin.com/in/saikat-maitra-075872a/), Apache Ignite PMC, Target Corporation Principal Engineer Maxim Muzafarov (https://www.linkedin.com/in/mmuzaf/), Apache Ignite PMC, Sbertech Java Team Lead

(https://www.linkedin.com/in/mmuzaf/), Apache Ignite PMC, Sbertech Java Team Lead Denis Magda (https://www.linkedin.com/in/dmagda/), Apache Ignite PMC, GridGain VP of Developer Relations



What: Virtual Ignite Summit

When: May 25, 2021

Where: Online

Register: Ignite Summit website

Ignite Summit is organized by GridGain Systems, an Apache Software Foundation (ASF) sponsor. The ASF is a community sponsor of the Ignite Summit.

About Apache Ignite

Apache Ignite is an open source in-memory computing platform that can be used as a distributed cache, an in-memory data grid, or as a standalone distributed in-memory database. Ignite delivers unprecedented speed, massive scalability, and real-time data access for both legacy and greenfield applications. Apache Ignite is used by American Airlines, Apple, Banco do Brasil, Bloomberg, Dreamworks, Dutch Railways, Homeaway, IBM, ING Bank, Microsoft, Netflix, PayPal, Teradata, and UPS, among many others. For more information, visit ignite.apache.org .

About GridGain Systems

GridGain developed and donated the original Ignite code to The Apache Software Foundation.

