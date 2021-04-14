Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 14.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Metriken auf Strong Buy: Starker Ausbruch erwartet! Nach oben alles offen!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LF36 ISIN: US46627J3023 Ticker-Symbol: H4L1 
Stuttgart
14.04.21
08:02 Uhr
11,900 Euro
+0,100
+0,85 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Kazakh Traded Index
1-Jahres-Chart
HALYK SAVINGS BANK OF KAZAKHSTAN JSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALYK SAVINGS BANK OF KAZAKHSTAN JSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
14.04.2021 | 09:10
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JSC Halyk Bank: Fitch Upgrades Halyk Bank to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'; Outlook Stable

DJ JSC Halyk Bank: Fitch Upgrades Halyk Bank to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'; Outlook Stable 

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) 
JSC Halyk Bank: Fitch Upgrades Halyk Bank to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'; Outlook Stable 
14-Apr-2021 / 08:38 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Fitch Upgrades Halyk Bank to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'; Outlook Stable 
 
The assigned viability rating (bbb-) is the highest among private banks without foreign participation in the entire 
history of independent Kazakhstan and the best in the entire history of the Bank. 
. 
 
On April 13, 2020, Fitch Ratings has upgraded Halyk Bank's Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BB+', 
the outlook is Stable. As a result, the Bank's rating was upgraded from speculative to investment grade. For the first 
time in the history of the country, a private commercial bank in Kazakhstan received an investment grade rating from 
Fitch; previously, such rating was assigned only to quasi-sovereign banks or banks with foreign participation. 
 
"I would like to note that the assigned level of the rating to the Bank is only one notch lower than the sovereign 
rating BBB. Upgrade of the rating of Halyk Bank - the largest backbone bank in Kazakhstan to the investment grade - is 
a remarkable step and a significant positive signal not only within a single financial institution, but in general 
within the entire country, the entire CIS market - noted the CEO of Halyk Bank Umut Shayakhmetova, - it evidences that 
the markets are ready for recovery and growth. It is important to note that Halyk Bank has now become one of the two 
private banks without foreign participation in the CIS with the highest viability rating". 
 
The upgrade reflects Halyk's robust bottom line results in 2020 and the Bank's further progress in recovering its 
legacy problem assets amid continuous pressure on operating environment from COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the economic 
downturn, in 2020 Halyk's Stage 3 ratio decreased from 16% to 12.3% of gross loans. In Fitch's view, this is evidence 
of Halyk's strong execution through the credit cycle. 
Halyk's ratings capture its dominant domestic market shares and strong pricing power, its robust asset structure, 
strong profitability and large capital and liquidity buffers. The Bank's pre-impairment performance and capital/ 
liquidity buffers give it the ability to intrinsically mitigate the operating environment risks that would otherwise 
have constrained the rating. For these reasons, Fitch rates Halyk two notches above the 'bb' operating environment 
score. 
Fitch also notes that Halyk benefits from significant stability of earnings through the cycle and has a long record of 
consistently strong bottom line results. 
 
The funding and liquidity profile is another rating strength. At end-2020, Halyk was 84% deposit-funded. Fitch views 
the Bank's deposit stability as superior to local peers, as Halyk is the largest deposit-taker in the country with a 
significant market share. 
*** 
About Halyk Bank 
 
Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading financial services group, operating across a variety of segments, including retail, 
SME & corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage and asset management. Halyk Bank has been listed on the 
Kazakhstan Stock Exchange since 1998, on the London Stock Exchange since 2006 and Astana International Exchange since 
October 2019. 
With total assets of KZT 10,387.8 as at 31 December 2021, Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading lender. The Bank has the 
largest customer base and broadest branch network in Kazakhstan, with 611 branches and outlets across the country. The 
Bank also operates in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. 
 
For more information on Halyk Bank, please visit https://www.halykbank.com 
 
- ENDS- 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Halyk Bank 
 
 
 
          +7 727 259 04 30 
Mira Kassenova 
          MiraK@halykbank.kz 
 
 
          +7 727 259 04 53 
Margulan Tanirtayev 
          Margulant@halykbank.kz 
 
 
          +7 727 330 16 77 
Nurgul Mukhadi 
          NyrgylMy@halykbank.kz ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US46627J3023 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      HSBK 
Sequence No.:  98848 
EQS News ID:  1184421 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2021 02:38 ET (06:38 GMT)

HALYK SAVINGS BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.