The cell showed open-circuit voltage values of up to 732 mV. It was fabricated with a back junction (BJ) design with a full-area p-n-junction at the back surface.Researchers at Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE) have demonstrated a p-type back junction (BJ) front/back-contacted (FBC) crystalline silicon solar cell with a power conversion efficiency of 26.0% and a fill factor (FF) of 84.3%. Presented in the study Design rules for high-efficiency both-sides-contacted silicon solar cells with balanced charge carrier transport and recombination losses, recently published ...

