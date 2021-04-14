DJ Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GILI LN) Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Apr-2021 / 09:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 13-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 202.2042 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 386332 CODE: GILI LN ISIN: LU1407893301 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407893301 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILI LN Sequence No.: 98921 EQS News ID: 1184505 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2021 03:21 ET (07:21 GMT)