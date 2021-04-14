DJ PJSC RusHydro: RusHydro's bonds are excluded from the List of securities admitted to on-exchange trading at the MOEX

RusHydro's bonds are excluded from the List of securities admitted to on-exchange trading at the MOEX

PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that series 01 bonds and series 02 bonds have been excluded from the list of securities admitted to on-exchange trading at the MOEX.

Name of the Russian trade organizer from whose list of securities admitted to on-exchange trading the issuer's securities have been excluded: Public Joint-Stock Company Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS.

Type, category (class) and other identifying attributes of the issuer's securities excluded from the list of securities admitted to on-exchange trading by the Russian trade organizer: Certified interest-bearing nonconvertible bearer bonds, subject to mandatory centralized custody, series 01, with the possibility of early redemption at the request of the holders and at the discretion of the Issuer, ISIN - RU000A0JRFN1. Certified interest-bearing nonconvertible bearer bonds, subject to mandatory centralized custody, series 02, with the possibility of early redemption at the request of the holders and at the discretion of the Issuer, ISIN - RU000A0JRFP6.

If the issuer's securities have been excluded from the quotation list of a Russian exchange, the name of the quotation list from which the issuer's securities have been excluded: In connection with their redemption on April 12, 2021, series 01 bonds and series 02 bonds have been excluded from the Level Three section of the List of securities admitted to on-exchange trading at the MOEX (the unquoted part of the List).

Date the issuer's securities were excluded from the list of securities admitted to on-exchange trading of the Russian trade organizer: April 13, 2021.

About RusHydro

RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest hydrogenerating company and the fourth in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38.0 GW.

For more information:

Investor Relations Department
Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304
ir@rushydro.ru

The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations.

