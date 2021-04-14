The MISSION Group's FY20 results were in line with the pre-close update, with sequential improvements in quarterly trading from Q220. The breadth of the agency portfolio gave resilience to the group's trading performance results, as healthcare and technology exposure provided a positive counter to the weaknesses in property and events-oriented businesses. The MISSION comes into FY21 with a reduced cost base and an established collaborative culture. This is helping feed business between group agencies and give access to specialist services without replication. Year-end net bank debt of £1.2m (excluding leases) and a new £20m RCF give plenty of scope to grasp expansion opportunities.

