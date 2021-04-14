SmartStream Technologies, the financial Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM) solutions provider today announces the launch of SmartStream Air version 3, designed to support global clients on the Microsoft Azure platform, allowing more countries to meet local regulatory requirements and access improved AI capabilities for managing critical data across the enterprise.

Many regions, such as the UAE, are now demanding Microsoft Azure for the hosting of all their data requirements to enhance their infrastructure and to allow flexibility when using data, and providing a greater ability to meet local regulatory pressures. SmartStream Air version 3 is cloud-native, behaves like a consumer app, requires no training or IT skill set for its use and is the fastest AI data quality application available today. SmartStream Air has always been hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS), and now due to local demand, it is available on the Microsoft Azure platform giving clients the flexibility to choose depending on their regional requirements.

SmartStream Air version 3 comes with full 'data lake' support allowing clients to incorporate reconciliations and run custom reports using analytical tools based on the collected data. This new feature allows for deep insights of the data in the reconciliation process by using tools such as Microsoft Power BI or Tableau, to optimise workflows and improve matching rates.

Andreas Burner, CIO, SmartStream Technologies, states: "We are extending our footprint by running version 3 natively in the Microsoft Azure cloud infrastructure this will allow many regions around the world to utilise regional data centres and comply with the necessary regulatory requirements. Customers can now take advantage of more functionality and improved performance for managing critical data through the use of the latest AI and machine learning technologies. In addition, we have developed new and improved AI capabilities, which allow for more automation and the decrease in the need for manual touchpoints. Overall, the discussion with clients has proven that this latest version has made it easier for them to take control of their data, while speeding-up the use of the latest AI technology across the enterprise".

The latest release will empower end users with additional UI capabilities and provide more flexibility when mapping and removing unnecessary data. Whilst the more advanced functionality is being used for enhanced data uploading, manipulation, and transformation for large amounts of data. SmartStream's Innovation Lab with ultra-smart mathematicians and data scientists has created SmartStream Air version 3, to provide organisations with a tool that can match any data for any reason in an instant using the Microsoft Azure platform.

