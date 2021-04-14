New statistics from ACERA, the Chilean renewable energy association, show that solar covered around 12.9% of the country's total electricity demand in March.From pv magazine LatAm Chile's cumulative PV installations reached 4.6 GW at the end of March, according to the latest figures from ACERA, the Chilean renewable energy association. The numbers also show that solar plants covered around 12.9% of Chile's total electricity demand in March. All renewable sources combined accounted for 23.6% of total national demand. Overall, total renewable energy capacity in Chile stands at roughly 8.2 GW, ...

