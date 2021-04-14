Empower Clinics Inc.: Empower Clinics Kai Medical Lab Receives Order for Up To 5,000 Covid-19 Tests from Two Film & Television Productions in Excess Of $750,000

Kai Medical Laboratory, a state-of-the-art diagnostics laboratory in Dallas, TX was acquired by Empower Clinics on October 6, 2020 to further advance the Company's COVID-19 national testing programs for enterprise clients, including movie and television studios, businesses and travel industry

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT) (Frankfurt:8EC) (OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens, is pleased to announce that Kai Medical Laboratory ("KAI") has received an order for COVID-19 RT-PCR tests that is anticipated to be in excess of $CAD 750,000 from two new film and television productions.

5,000 TEST ORDER FOR FILM & TELEVISION PRODUCTIONS REPRESENTS REPEAT ORDER BASED ON CONSISTENT PERFORMANCE OF KAI MEDICAL LAB

In early October, shortly after the acquisition of KAI, Empower announced an agreement to process approximately 1,000 COVID-19 RT-PCR tests for a major film & TV production over a 30-day period, with the possibility of more business upon successful completion of the initial tests.

On November 16, 2020 KAI received a repeat and record COVID-19 testing order for approximately 9,000 units in excess of $CAD 1,000,000 over a four-month period.

Today's announcement represents a repeat Purchase Order of approximately 5,000 units to be processed over just a two-month period. The total revenue from this order is anticipated to be in excess of $CAN 750,000.

"Our team at KAI continues to deliver the type of performance to Tier-1 clients that is worthy of significant repeat business that serves as unequivocal validation of our capabilities," said Steven McAuley, Chairman & CEO of Empower. "To this end, the magnitude of KAI's growth and success cannot be overstated as it continues to focus on very active business development and product development, setting a path toward significant North American growth in the midst of tripling its size. KAI is well on its way to becoming a national brand supported by our strong working capital position and a team dedicated to performance."

As of September 1st, KAI has already processed tests for multiple different film and television productions in key US markets including Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York, Dallas, earning the highest confidence of the industry.

KAI MEDICAL LABORATORY NOW EXPANDING TO TRIPLE CURRENT SIZE IN ANTICIPATION OF ANTICIPATED RAPID TEST GROWTH

On February 16th, Empower announced "KAI Laboratory Now Tripling in Size in Anticipation of Test Volumes by End of Q1"

KAI continues to progress on the design and build out of the laboratory expansion to prepare to meet upcoming demand in a number of areas. First, the continued processing of RT-PCR tests for film & television productions, commercial accounts and enterprise level clients. Second, the full e-commerce impact of KaiTests.com and the national direct-to-consumer marketing programs for KAI Saliva, an FDA, EUA authorized and Health Canada approved at-home Saliva COVID-19 RT-PCR Test. KAI Saliva provides travellers, both foreign and domestic with a simple, fully compliant method to obtain an RT-PCR test and test result prior to arriving or coming back into Canada and USA, or arriving in other countries that have similar executive travel orders.

Finally, KAI Labs continues the development of new direct-to-consumer test protocols that will expand the product offers on Kaitests.com throughout 2021 and beyond.

McAuley added "With each passing month Empower gains more strength and velocity in every aspect of our business from KAI Lab in Dallas to our rapidly expanding clinic operations in Canada and our direct-to-consumer products such as KAI Saliva. All of which are amply funded well into the future with our strongest balance sheet ever thanks to the receipt of more than $12,000,000 in warrant conversions as of last month. We are on a path, a trajectory towards building a great health and wellness company across North America, and I look forward to providing our shareholders with further specifics."

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

