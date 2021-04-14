DGAP-News: Deutsche Bank Capital Finance Trust I
/ Key word(s): Annual Report
This media release requires your immediate attention. It contains regulated information within the meaning of the Transparency Directive as implemented in the Netherlands Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht).
Deutsche Bank Capital Finance Trust I publishes Annual Financial Report for 2020
New York, 14 April 2021 - Deutsche Bank Capital Finance Trust I hereby announces that today it makes generally available its annual financial report for fiscal year 2020.
The financial report will be available on https://www.db.com/ir/en/reports-deutsche-bank-trust-preferred-securities.htm.
The financial report will be filed with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets, the officially appointed mechanism under the Transparency Directive as implemented in the Netherlands Financial Supervision Act (NFSA).
Deutsche Bank Capital Finance Trust I has elected the Netherlands as Home Member State under the Transparency Directive as implemented in the NFSA.
Contact:
Christian Streckert
Deutsche Bank AG
Communications
Tel. +49 69 910 38079
christian.streckert@db.com
14.04.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
1184424 14.04.2021
