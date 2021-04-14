With the planned acquisition of Sentenial Group (SG), EML Payments is entering the open banking market, adding non-card-based payments technology to its portfolio. EML is paying initial consideration of €70m (56% cash, 44% equity) and an earn-out of up to €40m dependent on strong revenue growth of SG's Nuapay division. The deal is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close by the end of June.

