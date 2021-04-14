Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Confirmation of AGM Arrangements

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc (the "Company")

Annual General Meeting, Wednesday 28th April 12:15pm (the "AGM")

As set out in the Company's annual report for the year ending 31 December 2020, due to continued UK Government restrictions on travel and public gatherings as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, shareholders will unfortunately not be able to attend the AGM in person, and are therefore requested to provide proxy voting instructions in advance by logging on to the Registrar's online portal, www.signalshares.com, and selecting Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc. You will need your investor code ("IVC"), which can be found on your share certificate. If you hold your shares via a nominee (e.g. an investment platform) you will need to contact your nominee and request that they vote according to your instructions. Votes must be lodged no later than 12:15pm on Monday26 April 2021 and voting on the day of the AGM will not be possible.

A presentation from the Investment Manager, comprising slides and a voiceover, will be available on the Company's website (www.globalrenewablestrust.com) the week before the meeting, and the Board and the Investment Manager would welcome the opportunity to answer any questions shareholders may have. To that end, shareholders are invited to email their questions to the Company Secretary ahead of the meeting. The AGM itself will be webcast so that shareholders may follow the proceedings online, and hear questions answered, although they will not be able to speak or vote. Following the conclusion of the meeting, written answers to questions will be displayed on the website, as will the voting results.

If a shareholder wishes to send in a question for the Board or the Investment Manager, or to request a link to the meeting webcast, they can do so by emailing the Company Secretary, Link Company Matters Limited, at pmgr@linkgroup.co.uk by 5:30pm on Monday 26th April. In your email, please provide your name and IVC, which can be found on your share certificate. If you have any questions about your IVC, please contact the Company's Registrar, Link Group, on 0371 664 0300 (+44 (0)371 664 0391 if calling from overseas).