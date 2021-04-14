Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 14.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Metriken auf Strong Buy: Starker Ausbruch erwartet! Nach oben alles offen!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
14.04.2021 | 11:19
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OSSIAM iSTOXX EUROPE MINIMUM VARIANCE NR: Restructuration of the sub-fund OSSIAM iSTOXX(R) EUROPE MINIMUM VARIANCE NR

DJ OSSIAM iSTOXX EUROPE MINIMUM VARIANCE NR: Restructuration of the sub-fund OSSIAM iSTOXX(R) EUROPE MINIMUM VARIANCE NR 

OSSIAM iSTOXX EUROPE MINIMUM VARIANCE NR UCITS ETF (EUMV) 
OSSIAM iSTOXX EUROPE MINIMUM VARIANCE NR: Restructuration of the sub-fund OSSIAM iSTOXX(R) EUROPE MINIMUM VARIANCE NR 
14-Apr-2021 / 09:46 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
OSSIAM LUX 
Société Anonyme qualifying as a Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable 
Registered Office: 49 Avenue J.F. Kennedy - L-1855 Luxembourg 
R.C.S. Luxembourg B 160071 
(the "Company") 
 
Luxembourg, April 14, 2021 
 
 
London Stock Exchange 
10 Paternoster Sq., 
London EC4M 7LS, 
The Uniyted Kingdom 
 
NOTICE TO THE MARKET 
 
 
Re:    Restructuration of the sub-fund OSSIAM iSTOXX(R) EUROPE MINIMUM VARIANCE NR (the "Sub-Fund"), Share Class 
UCITS ETF 1C (EUR), ISIN code LU0599612842 
 
 
The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") would like to inform you that the following amendments will be made 
to the prospectus of the Company in relation to the Sub-Fund: 
 
 1. Amendment to the investment objective and policy of the Sub-Fund 
 
Please note that the Sub-Fund, which is currently a passively managed index tracking ETF sub-fund will become an 
actively managed ETF sub-fund promoting ESG characteristics in relation to the investments with effect as from 22 May 
2021 (the "Effective Date"): 
 
Please find below a table setting out the current investment policy section and the updated investment policy of the 
Sub-Fund: 
 
Current investment objective and policy (effective until 21  New investment objective and policy (effective as from 22 
May 2021)                           May 2021) (the "New Investment Objective and Policy") 
                               Investment objective: 
                               The objective of the Fund is to deliver the net total 
                               return of a selection of equities which are listed in 
                               Europe. 
 
                               The Fund is an actively managed UCITS ETF. 
 
                               Investment policy: 
                               In order to achieve its investment objective, the Fund 
                               can use total return swaps with the objective of 
                               delivering synthetically the performance of a portfolio 
                               of equities which are selected and weighted as detailed 
                               under the investment strategy. This method implies a 
                               counterparty risk as described in the below Risk and 
                               Reward Profile. The net asset value per share of the Fund 
                               will therefore increase (or decrease) according to the 
                               evolution of the portfolio of equities. The counterparty 
                               to the swaps will be a first class financial institution 
                               that specializes in this type of transaction. The Fund 
                               may also enter into multiple swap agreements with 
                               multiple swap counterparties with the same 
                               characteristics as previously described. 
 
                               Alternatively, the Fund can invest directly in all or 
                               part of the equity securities which are selected by 
                               applying the investment strategy described below. 
 
Investment objective: 
                               In any case, the Fund will be invested in for a minimum 
The Fund's objective is to replicate, before the Fund's fees of 75% in equities or rights issued by companies having 
and expenses, the performance of the iSTOXX(R) Europe Minimum their registered office in the European Economic Area, 
Variance Index Net Return closing level.           excluding Liechtenstein. 
 
The iSTOXX(R) Europe Minimum Variance Index Net Return (the  In addition and on an ancillary basis, the Fund may use 
"Index", ISIN: CH0124001543 ) is a total return index (net  other derivatives for hedging and investment purposes as 
dividends reinvested) expressed in EUR, calculated and    described under "Use of Derivatives, Special Investment 
published by STOXX (the "Index Provider") and initiated by  and Hedging Techniques" in the Prospectus. 
Ossiam. For a detailed description of the Index, see section 
"Description of the Index". 
                               The Reference Currency of the Fund is the Euro. 
The anticipated level of tracking error in normal conditions The Fund is actively managed and will only use its 
is 0.50% over a one-year period.               benchmark, the Solactive Europe 600 Index NTR (the 
                               "Benchmark") for performance and carbon emission 
                               comparison purposes. The Fund's portfolio composition is 
                               therefore not constrained by the Benchmark. 
Investment policy: 
 
In order to achieve its investment objective, the Fund will 
primarily use index swaps with the objective of gaining    The Management Company may invest in securities not 
exposure to the Index through synthetic replication. In that included in the Benchmark based on the active Investment 
case, the Fund will invest in a portfolio of assets, the   Strategy further described below. The Fund's holdings may 
performance of which will be exchanged against the      deviate significantly from the Benchmark's constituents, 
performance of the Index through swap agreements with a swap as the Benchmark will not be used as a universe from 
counterparty. This method implies a counterparty risk as   which to select securities. 
described in the below Risk and Reward Profile. The net asset 
value per Share of the Fund will therefore increase (or 
decrease) according to the evolution of the Index. The 
counterparty to the swaps will be a first class financial   Investment strategy: 
institution that specializes in this type of transaction. The 
Fund may also enter into multiple swap agreements with 
multiple swap counterparties with the same characteristics as 
previously described. In case of synthetic replication, an  The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by 
index license contract may exist between the swap       investing primarily in a dynamic selection of equities 
counterparty (ies) and the index provider; therefore,     listed in Europe (the "Investment Universe"). The 
licensing fees may be included in the swap costs.       Investment Universe is made up of the largest stocks with 
                               ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) data which are 
                               listed and traded on the major exchanges including but 
                               not limited to the following countries: Austria, Belgium, 
Alternatively, the Fund may invest in all or part of the   Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, 
equity securities comprised in the Index.           Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, 
                               Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom. The list of 
                               countries can be changed from time to time to take into 
                               account structural changes in each market. 
The Fund may, with due regard to the best interest of its 
Shareholders, decide to switch partially or totally from one 
of the above described policies to the other (i.e. synthetic 
replication vs. physical replication).            In order to achieve its investment objective, the 
                               Management Company uses a quantitative model which 
                               implements a rules-based approach that aims to assess the 
                               securities from the Investment Universe. 
In both replication strategies, the Fund shall be permanently 
invested for a minimum of 75% in equities securities or 
rights issued by companies having their registered office in 
the European Economic Area, excluding Liechtenstein.     The model uses ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) data 
                               provided by leading data providers, such as 
                               Sustainalytics or Trucost, (the "ESG Providers") as 
                               inputs in its quantitative model to first apply, to 90% 
In addition and on an ancillary basis, the Fund may use other minimum of the portfolio, an "Ethical Filter" to exclude

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2021 04:47 ET (08:47 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.