DJ OSSIAM iSTOXX EUROPE MINIMUM VARIANCE NR: Restructuration of the sub-fund OSSIAM iSTOXX(R) EUROPE MINIMUM VARIANCE NR

OSSIAM iSTOXX EUROPE MINIMUM VARIANCE NR UCITS ETF (EUMV) OSSIAM iSTOXX EUROPE MINIMUM VARIANCE NR: Restructuration of the sub-fund OSSIAM iSTOXX(R) EUROPE MINIMUM VARIANCE NR 14-Apr-2021 / 09:46 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSSIAM LUX Société Anonyme qualifying as a Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable Registered Office: 49 Avenue J.F. Kennedy - L-1855 Luxembourg R.C.S. Luxembourg B 160071 (the "Company") Luxembourg, April 14, 2021 London Stock Exchange 10 Paternoster Sq., London EC4M 7LS, The Uniyted Kingdom NOTICE TO THE MARKET Re: Restructuration of the sub-fund OSSIAM iSTOXX(R) EUROPE MINIMUM VARIANCE NR (the "Sub-Fund"), Share Class UCITS ETF 1C (EUR), ISIN code LU0599612842 The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") would like to inform you that the following amendments will be made to the prospectus of the Company in relation to the Sub-Fund: 1. Amendment to the investment objective and policy of the Sub-Fund Please note that the Sub-Fund, which is currently a passively managed index tracking ETF sub-fund will become an actively managed ETF sub-fund promoting ESG characteristics in relation to the investments with effect as from 22 May 2021 (the "Effective Date"): Please find below a table setting out the current investment policy section and the updated investment policy of the Sub-Fund: Current investment objective and policy (effective until 21 New investment objective and policy (effective as from 22 May 2021) May 2021) (the "New Investment Objective and Policy") Investment objective: The objective of the Fund is to deliver the net total return of a selection of equities which are listed in Europe. The Fund is an actively managed UCITS ETF. Investment policy: In order to achieve its investment objective, the Fund can use total return swaps with the objective of delivering synthetically the performance of a portfolio of equities which are selected and weighted as detailed under the investment strategy. This method implies a counterparty risk as described in the below Risk and Reward Profile. The net asset value per share of the Fund will therefore increase (or decrease) according to the evolution of the portfolio of equities. The counterparty to the swaps will be a first class financial institution that specializes in this type of transaction. The Fund may also enter into multiple swap agreements with multiple swap counterparties with the same characteristics as previously described. Alternatively, the Fund can invest directly in all or part of the equity securities which are selected by applying the investment strategy described below. Investment objective: In any case, the Fund will be invested in for a minimum The Fund's objective is to replicate, before the Fund's fees of 75% in equities or rights issued by companies having and expenses, the performance of the iSTOXX(R) Europe Minimum their registered office in the European Economic Area, Variance Index Net Return closing level. excluding Liechtenstein. The iSTOXX(R) Europe Minimum Variance Index Net Return (the In addition and on an ancillary basis, the Fund may use "Index", ISIN: CH0124001543 ) is a total return index (net other derivatives for hedging and investment purposes as dividends reinvested) expressed in EUR, calculated and described under "Use of Derivatives, Special Investment published by STOXX (the "Index Provider") and initiated by and Hedging Techniques" in the Prospectus. Ossiam. For a detailed description of the Index, see section "Description of the Index". The Reference Currency of the Fund is the Euro. The anticipated level of tracking error in normal conditions The Fund is actively managed and will only use its is 0.50% over a one-year period. benchmark, the Solactive Europe 600 Index NTR (the "Benchmark") for performance and carbon emission comparison purposes. The Fund's portfolio composition is therefore not constrained by the Benchmark. Investment policy: In order to achieve its investment objective, the Fund will primarily use index swaps with the objective of gaining The Management Company may invest in securities not exposure to the Index through synthetic replication. In that included in the Benchmark based on the active Investment case, the Fund will invest in a portfolio of assets, the Strategy further described below. The Fund's holdings may performance of which will be exchanged against the deviate significantly from the Benchmark's constituents, performance of the Index through swap agreements with a swap as the Benchmark will not be used as a universe from counterparty. This method implies a counterparty risk as which to select securities. described in the below Risk and Reward Profile. The net asset value per Share of the Fund will therefore increase (or decrease) according to the evolution of the Index. The counterparty to the swaps will be a first class financial Investment strategy: institution that specializes in this type of transaction. The Fund may also enter into multiple swap agreements with multiple swap counterparties with the same characteristics as previously described. In case of synthetic replication, an The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by index license contract may exist between the swap investing primarily in a dynamic selection of equities counterparty (ies) and the index provider; therefore, listed in Europe (the "Investment Universe"). The licensing fees may be included in the swap costs. Investment Universe is made up of the largest stocks with ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) data which are listed and traded on the major exchanges including but not limited to the following countries: Austria, Belgium, Alternatively, the Fund may invest in all or part of the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, equity securities comprised in the Index. Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom. The list of countries can be changed from time to time to take into account structural changes in each market. The Fund may, with due regard to the best interest of its Shareholders, decide to switch partially or totally from one of the above described policies to the other (i.e. synthetic replication vs. physical replication). In order to achieve its investment objective, the Management Company uses a quantitative model which implements a rules-based approach that aims to assess the securities from the Investment Universe. In both replication strategies, the Fund shall be permanently invested for a minimum of 75% in equities securities or rights issued by companies having their registered office in the European Economic Area, excluding Liechtenstein. The model uses ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) data provided by leading data providers, such as Sustainalytics or Trucost, (the "ESG Providers") as inputs in its quantitative model to first apply, to 90% In addition and on an ancillary basis, the Fund may use other minimum of the portfolio, an "Ethical Filter" to exclude

