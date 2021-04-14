OSSIAM iSTOXX EUROPE MINIMUM VARIANCE NR: -2

Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.04.2021
Metriken auf Strong Buy: Starker Ausbruch erwartet! Nach oben alles offen!?
Dow Jones News
14.04.2021 | 11:19
DJ OSSIAM iSTOXX EUROPE MINIMUM VARIANCE NR: Restructuration of the sub-fund OSSIAM iSTOXX(R) EUROPE MINIMUM VARIANCE NR 

14-Apr-2021 / 09:46 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
OSSIAM LUX 
Société Anonyme qualifying as a Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable 
Registered Office: 49 Avenue J.F. Kennedy - L-1855 Luxembourg 
R.C.S. Luxembourg B 160071 
(the "Company") 
 
Luxembourg, April 14, 2021 
 
 
London Stock Exchange 
10 Paternoster Sq., 
London EC4M 7LS, 
The Uniyted Kingdom 
 
NOTICE TO THE MARKET 
 
 
Re:    Restructuration of the sub-fund OSSIAM iSTOXX(R) EUROPE MINIMUM VARIANCE NR (the "Sub-Fund"), Share Class 
UCITS ETF 1C (EUR), ISIN code LU0599612842 
 
 
The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") would like to inform you that the following amendments will be made 
to the prospectus of the Company in relation to the Sub-Fund: 
 
 1. Amendment to the investment objective and policy of the Sub-Fund 
 
Please note that the Sub-Fund, which is currently a passively managed index tracking ETF sub-fund will become an 
actively managed ETF sub-fund promoting ESG characteristics in relation to the investments with effect as from 22 May 
2021 (the "Effective Date"): 
 
Please find below a table setting out the current investment policy section and the updated investment policy of the 
Sub-Fund: 
 
Current investment objective and policy (effective until 21  New investment objective and policy (effective as from 22 
May 2021)                           May 2021) (the "New Investment Objective and Policy") 
                               Investment objective: 
                               The objective of the Fund is to deliver the net total 
                               return of a selection of equities which are listed in 
                               Europe. 
 
                               The Fund is an actively managed UCITS ETF. 
 
                               Investment policy: 
                               In order to achieve its investment objective, the Fund 
                               can use total return swaps with the objective of 
                               delivering synthetically the performance of a portfolio 
                               of equities which are selected and weighted as detailed 
                               under the investment strategy. This method implies a 
                               counterparty risk as described in the below Risk and 
                               Reward Profile. The net asset value per share of the Fund 
                               will therefore increase (or decrease) according to the 
                               evolution of the portfolio of equities. The counterparty 
                               to the swaps will be a first class financial institution 
                               that specializes in this type of transaction. The Fund 
                               may also enter into multiple swap agreements with 
                               multiple swap counterparties with the same 
                               characteristics as previously described. 
 
                               Alternatively, the Fund can invest directly in all or 
                               part of the equity securities which are selected by 
                               applying the investment strategy described below. 
 
Investment objective: 
                               In any case, the Fund will be invested in for a minimum 
The Fund's objective is to replicate, before the Fund's fees of 75% in equities or rights issued by companies having 
and expenses, the performance of the iSTOXX(R) Europe Minimum their registered office in the European Economic Area, 
Variance Index Net Return closing level.           excluding Liechtenstein. 
 
The iSTOXX(R) Europe Minimum Variance Index Net Return (the  In addition and on an ancillary basis, the Fund may use 
"Index", ISIN: CH0124001543 ) is a total return index (net  other derivatives for hedging and investment purposes as 
dividends reinvested) expressed in EUR, calculated and    described under "Use of Derivatives, Special Investment 
published by STOXX (the "Index Provider") and initiated by  and Hedging Techniques" in the Prospectus. 
Ossiam. For a detailed description of the Index, see section 
"Description of the Index". 
                               The Reference Currency of the Fund is the Euro. 
The anticipated level of tracking error in normal conditions The Fund is actively managed and will only use its 
is 0.50% over a one-year period.               benchmark, the Solactive Europe 600 Index NTR (the 
                               "Benchmark") for performance and carbon emission 
                               comparison purposes. The Fund's portfolio composition is 
                               therefore not constrained by the Benchmark. 
Investment policy: 
 
In order to achieve its investment objective, the Fund will 
primarily use index swaps with the objective of gaining    The Management Company may invest in securities not 
exposure to the Index through synthetic replication. In that included in the Benchmark based on the active Investment 
case, the Fund will invest in a portfolio of assets, the   Strategy further described below. The Fund's holdings may 
performance of which will be exchanged against the      deviate significantly from the Benchmark's constituents, 
performance of the Index through swap agreements with a swap as the Benchmark will not be used as a universe from 
counterparty. This method implies a counterparty risk as   which to select securities. 
described in the below Risk and Reward Profile. The net asset 
value per Share of the Fund will therefore increase (or 
decrease) according to the evolution of the Index. The 
counterparty to the swaps will be a first class financial   Investment strategy: 
institution that specializes in this type of transaction. The 
Fund may also enter into multiple swap agreements with 
multiple swap counterparties with the same characteristics as 
previously described. In case of synthetic replication, an  The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by 
index license contract may exist between the swap       investing primarily in a dynamic selection of equities 
counterparty (ies) and the index provider; therefore,     listed in Europe (the "Investment Universe"). The 
licensing fees may be included in the swap costs.       Investment Universe is made up of the largest stocks with 
                               ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) data which are 
                               listed and traded on the major exchanges including but 
                               not limited to the following countries: Austria, Belgium, 
Alternatively, the Fund may invest in all or part of the   Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, 
equity securities comprised in the Index.           Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, 
                               Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom. The list of 
                               countries can be changed from time to time to take into 
                               account structural changes in each market. 
The Fund may, with due regard to the best interest of its 
Shareholders, decide to switch partially or totally from one 
of the above described policies to the other (i.e. synthetic 
replication vs. physical replication).            In order to achieve its investment objective, the 
                               Management Company uses a quantitative model which 
                               implements a rules-based approach that aims to assess the 
                               securities from the Investment Universe. 
In both replication strategies, the Fund shall be permanently 
invested for a minimum of 75% in equities securities or 
rights issued by companies having their registered office in 
the European Economic Area, excluding Liechtenstein.     The model uses ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) data 
                               provided by leading data providers, such as 
                               Sustainalytics or Trucost, (the "ESG Providers") as 
                               inputs in its quantitative model to first apply, to 90% 
In addition and on an ancillary basis, the Fund may use other minimum of the portfolio, an "Ethical Filter" to exclude

derivatives for hedging and investment purposes and enter   securities from the Investment Universe that: 
into securities lending and borrowing transactions as well as 
repurchase agreement transactions, as described under "Use of 
Derivatives, Special Investment and Hedging Techniques" in 
the Prospectus.                        - undergo high-risk controversies; 
                               - are involved in controversial weapons business (e.g., 
                               cluster munitions or chemical weapons); 
The Reference Currency of the Fund is the Euro. 
                               - have significant operations in the tobacco or coal 
                               industries (based on an assessment by the ESG Providers); 
Description of the Index:                   - are not compliant with the Ten Principles of the UN 
                               Global Compact (https://www.unglobalcompact.org/ 
                               what-is-gc/mission/principles); 
General Description                      - are referenced in major Scandinavian institutions' 
                               (such as Norges Bank) publicly available exclusion lists; 
The iSTOXX(R) Europe Minimum Variance Index reflects the   or 
performance of a dynamic selection of the 300 most liquid 
stocks from the STOXX(R) Europe 600 Index (the "Base Index") - for stocks that are involved in the electricity 
which tracks the performance of 600 leading companies in   production sub-sector, those that have more than 20% of 
major European industries in 18 European countries.      their production from coal-fired plants. 
 
Constituents of the Index will be weighted according to an  Securities that pass the Ethical Filter are then screened 
optimization procedure performed by the Index Provider. As  through a liquidity filter (the "Liquidity Filter") to 
such, sector and company exposures in the Index will differ  exclude the least liquid stocks. 
from those of the Base Index. 
 
 
                               Securities that pass the Liquidity Filter are screened 
                               according to the Management Company's quantitative model, 
                               based on machine learning techniques. The Management 
Index Methodology                       Company's quantitative model aims to identify securities 
                               which represent potential investment opportunities as 
The Index composition will be reconstituted on a monthly   opposed to potential investment risks. More precisely, 
basis subject to certain provisions and composition      the model uses machine learning techniques to integrate 
restrictions. Only the 300 most liquid stocks (based on their and process a very large set of ESG and financial data 
recent average daily volumes on their respective primary   and to select the patterns that show a significant link 
exchange) are eligible for inclusion in the Index.      between ESG characteristics and financial performance for 
                               the securities in the Investment Universe. The model does 
                               this through quantitative statistical analysis which 
                               includes an analysis of the previous results from the 
The optimization procedure uses statistical inputs such as  model compared to actual performance. The model uses this 
estimates of the historical volatility of eligible stocks and comparison to refine continuously the quantitative 
their degree of correlation                  statistical analysis techniques. 
 
and seeks to minimize the expected volatility of the Index.  The outcome of the machine learning process consists of a 
The resulting Index composition must comply with the     classification of eligible securities (i.e., securities 
following constraints (at the time of reconstitution):    from the Investment Universe that pass the Liquidity 
                               Filter) into those that, on balance, represent an 
                               "investment opportunity" (i.e., securities that, given 
                               their ESG profile, have a positive outlook) and those 
* the Index must be fully invested,              that, on balance, represent an "investment risk" (i.e., 
                               securities that, given their ESG profile, have a negative 
* the maximum exposure to a single stock shall not exceed 5% outlook). Securities that are classified as "investment 
of the current value of the Index,              risk" are excluded from the Investment Universe, with the 
                               remaining securities (i.e., those classified as 
* the maximum exposure to an industry sector shall not exceed "investment opportunity") being the "Eligible Universe". 
20% of the current value of the Index, 
 
* a proprietary method ensures that a significant number of 
stocks are included in the Index.               The Management Company analyses the historical 
                               volatilities of the price of each security in the 
                               Eligible Universe as well as the historical correlations 
                               among them. It then selects and weights certain 
No Fees are charged at the Index level when changes are made securities so that the resulting portfolio has minimum 
to the composition of the Index.               expected volatility while complying with the following 
                               constraints (at the time of reconstitution): 
 
                               - The portfolio must be fully invested, no short selling; 
The Index will be calculated and published on a real time and 
end-of-day basis by the Index Provider using the latest    - The maximum exposure to a single stock issuer shall not 
available prices and number of units of each Index      exceed 4.5% of the current value of the portfolio; 
constituent. The Index Provider may adjust the number of 
units of each constituent due to corporate actions (such as  - The maximum exposure to an industry sector shall not 
stock splits, stock dividends, spin-offs and rights      exceed 20% of the current value of the portfolio; 
offerings) in accordance with its standard methodology for 
the Base Index.                        - The maximum exposure to stock classified as REITS (Real 
                               Estate Investment Trusts) or stocks issued by companies 
                               which do not have their registered office in the European 
                               Economic Area shall not exceed 20% of the current value 
Capital gains and net income of the Fund will be capitalized of the portfolio; 
and no dividend will be payable to Shareholders except for 
the distributing Shares for which all or part of the capital - Total greenhouse gas emissions must be 40% lower than 
and/or income may be distributed once or several times a year the emissions related to the Benchmark as defined above 
as may be decided by the Board of Directors. Please refer to in the Investment Policy, (based on an assessment of the 
the Prospectus for additional information.          absolute value of the previous year's carbon emissions 
                               data for each company); 
 
                               - Potential greenhouse emissions from reserves must be 
The recommended investment horizon is 5 years.        40% lower than the potential emissions related to the 
                               Benchmark (based on an assessment which uses potential 
                               emissions figures calculated using the previous year's 
                               oil reserve data of each company, where applicable); and 
                               - ESG rating must be at least 10% higher than the ESG 
                               rating of the Benchmark (based on ESG ratings for each 
                               company). 
 
                               In certain market conditions, the composition of the 
                               equities in the Eligible Universe may make it impossible 
                               to perform the weighting optimisation while complying 
                               exactly with the list of constraints above. In such 
                               circumstances, the Management Company can rateably reduce 
                               some of the constraints (for example, by gradually 
                               reducing the 40% limits).

