OSSIAM iSTOXX EUROPE MINIMUM VARIANCE NR: -2

OSSIAM iSTOXX EUROPE MINIMUM VARIANCE NR UCITS ETF (EUMV) OSSIAM iSTOXX EUROPE MINIMUM VARIANCE NR: Restructuration of the sub-fund OSSIAM iSTOXX(R) EUROPE MINIMUM VARIANCE NR 14-Apr-2021 / 09:46 GMT/BST

OSSIAM LUX Société Anonyme qualifying as a Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable Registered Office: 49 Avenue J.F. Kennedy - L-1855 Luxembourg R.C.S. Luxembourg B 160071 (the "Company") Luxembourg, April 14, 2021 Luxembourg B 160071 (the "Company") Luxembourg, April 14, 2021 London Stock Exchange 10 Paternoster Sq., London EC4M 7LS, The Uniyted Kingdom NOTICE TO THE MARKET Re: Restructuration of the sub-fund OSSIAM iSTOXX(R) EUROPE MINIMUM VARIANCE NR (the "Sub-Fund"), Share Class UCITS ETF 1C (EUR), ISIN code LU0599612842 The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") would like to inform you that the following amendments will be made to the prospectus of the Company in relation to the Sub-Fund: 1. Amendment to the investment objective and policy of the Sub-Fund Please note that the Sub-Fund, which is currently a passively managed index tracking ETF sub-fund will become an actively managed ETF sub-fund promoting ESG characteristics in relation to the investments with effect as from 22 May 2021 (the "Effective Date"): Please find below a table setting out the current investment policy section and the updated investment policy of the Sub-Fund: Current investment objective and policy (effective until 21 New investment objective and policy (effective as from 22 May 2021) May 2021) (the "New Investment Objective and Policy") Investment objective: The objective of the Fund is to deliver the net total return of a selection of equities which are listed in Europe. The Fund is an actively managed UCITS ETF. Investment policy: In order to achieve its investment objective, the Fund can use total return swaps with the objective of delivering synthetically the performance of a portfolio of equities which are selected and weighted as detailed under the investment strategy. This method implies a counterparty risk as described in the below Risk and Reward Profile. The net asset value per share of the Fund will therefore increase (or decrease) according to the evolution of the portfolio of equities. The counterparty to the swaps will be a first class financial institution that specializes in this type of transaction. The Fund may also enter into multiple swap agreements with multiple swap counterparties with the same characteristics as previously described. Alternatively, the Fund can invest directly in all or part of the equity securities which are selected by applying the investment strategy described below. Investment objective: In any case, the Fund will be invested in for a minimum The Fund's objective is to replicate, before the Fund's fees of 75% in equities or rights issued by companies having and expenses, the performance of the iSTOXX(R) Europe Minimum their registered office in the European Economic Area, Variance Index Net Return closing level. excluding Liechtenstein. The iSTOXX(R) Europe Minimum Variance Index Net Return (the In addition and on an ancillary basis, the Fund may use "Index", ISIN: CH0124001543 ) is a total return index (net other derivatives for hedging and investment purposes as dividends reinvested) expressed in EUR, calculated and described under "Use of Derivatives, Special Investment published by STOXX (the "Index Provider") and initiated by and Hedging Techniques" in the Prospectus. Ossiam. For a detailed description of the Index, see section "Description of the Index". The Reference Currency of the Fund is the Euro. The anticipated level of tracking error in normal conditions The Fund is actively managed and will only use its is 0.50% over a one-year period. benchmark, the Solactive Europe 600 Index NTR (the "Benchmark") for performance and carbon emission comparison purposes. The Fund's portfolio composition is therefore not constrained by the Benchmark. Investment policy: In order to achieve its investment objective, the Fund will primarily use index swaps with the objective of gaining The Management Company may invest in securities not exposure to the Index through synthetic replication. In that included in the Benchmark based on the active Investment case, the Fund will invest in a portfolio of assets, the Strategy further described below. The Fund's holdings may performance of which will be exchanged against the deviate significantly from the Benchmark's constituents, performance of the Index through swap agreements with a swap as the Benchmark will not be used as a universe from counterparty. This method implies a counterparty risk as which to select securities. described in the below Risk and Reward Profile. The net asset value per Share of the Fund will therefore increase (or decrease) according to the evolution of the Index. The counterparty to the swaps will be a first class financial Investment strategy: institution that specializes in this type of transaction. The Fund may also enter into multiple swap agreements with multiple swap counterparties with the same characteristics as previously described. In case of synthetic replication, an The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by index license contract may exist between the swap investing primarily in a dynamic selection of equities counterparty (ies) and the index provider; therefore, listed in Europe (the "Investment Universe"). The licensing fees may be included in the swap costs. Investment Universe is made up of the largest stocks with ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) data which are listed and traded on the major exchanges including but not limited to the following countries: Austria, Belgium, Alternatively, the Fund may invest in all or part of the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, equity securities comprised in the Index. Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom. The list of countries can be changed from time to time to take into account structural changes in each market. The Fund may, with due regard to the best interest of its Shareholders, decide to switch partially or totally from one of the above described policies to the other (i.e. synthetic replication vs. physical replication). In order to achieve its investment objective, the Management Company uses a quantitative model which implements a rules-based approach that aims to assess the securities from the Investment Universe. In both replication strategies, the Fund shall be permanently invested for a minimum of 75% in equities securities or rights issued by companies having their registered office in the European Economic Area, excluding Liechtenstein. The model uses ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) data provided by leading data providers, such as Sustainalytics or Trucost, (the "ESG Providers") as inputs in its quantitative model to first apply, to 90% In addition and on an ancillary basis, the Fund may use other minimum of the portfolio, an "Ethical Filter" to exclude

derivatives for hedging and investment purposes and enter securities from the Investment Universe that: into securities lending and borrowing transactions as well as repurchase agreement transactions, as described under "Use of Derivatives, Special Investment and Hedging Techniques" in the Prospectus. - undergo high-risk controversies; - are involved in controversial weapons business (e.g., cluster munitions or chemical weapons); The Reference Currency of the Fund is the Euro. - have significant operations in the tobacco or coal industries (based on an assessment by the ESG Providers); Description of the Index: - are not compliant with the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact (https://www.unglobalcompact.org/ what-is-gc/mission/principles); General Description - are referenced in major Scandinavian institutions' (such as Norges Bank) publicly available exclusion lists; The iSTOXX(R) Europe Minimum Variance Index reflects the or performance of a dynamic selection of the 300 most liquid stocks from the STOXX(R) Europe 600 Index (the "Base Index") - for stocks that are involved in the electricity which tracks the performance of 600 leading companies in production sub-sector, those that have more than 20% of major European industries in 18 European countries. their production from coal-fired plants. Constituents of the Index will be weighted according to an Securities that pass the Ethical Filter are then screened optimization procedure performed by the Index Provider. As through a liquidity filter (the "Liquidity Filter") to such, sector and company exposures in the Index will differ exclude the least liquid stocks. from those of the Base Index. Securities that pass the Liquidity Filter are screened according to the Management Company's quantitative model, based on machine learning techniques. The Management Index Methodology Company's quantitative model aims to identify securities which represent potential investment opportunities as The Index composition will be reconstituted on a monthly opposed to potential investment risks. More precisely, basis subject to certain provisions and composition the model uses machine learning techniques to integrate restrictions. Only the 300 most liquid stocks (based on their and process a very large set of ESG and financial data recent average daily volumes on their respective primary and to select the patterns that show a significant link exchange) are eligible for inclusion in the Index. between ESG characteristics and financial performance for the securities in the Investment Universe. The model does this through quantitative statistical analysis which includes an analysis of the previous results from the The optimization procedure uses statistical inputs such as model compared to actual performance. The model uses this estimates of the historical volatility of eligible stocks and comparison to refine continuously the quantitative their degree of correlation statistical analysis techniques. and seeks to minimize the expected volatility of the Index. The outcome of the machine learning process consists of a The resulting Index composition must comply with the classification of eligible securities (i.e., securities following constraints (at the time of reconstitution): from the Investment Universe that pass the Liquidity Filter) into those that, on balance, represent an "investment opportunity" (i.e., securities that, given their ESG profile, have a positive outlook) and those * the Index must be fully invested, that, on balance, represent an "investment risk" (i.e., securities that, given their ESG profile, have a negative * the maximum exposure to a single stock shall not exceed 5% outlook). Securities that are classified as "investment of the current value of the Index, risk" are excluded from the Investment Universe, with the remaining securities (i.e., those classified as * the maximum exposure to an industry sector shall not exceed "investment opportunity") being the "Eligible Universe". 20% of the current value of the Index, * a proprietary method ensures that a significant number of stocks are included in the Index. The Management Company analyses the historical volatilities of the price of each security in the Eligible Universe as well as the historical correlations among them. It then selects and weights certain No Fees are charged at the Index level when changes are made securities so that the resulting portfolio has minimum to the composition of the Index. expected volatility while complying with the following constraints (at the time of reconstitution): - The portfolio must be fully invested, no short selling; The Index will be calculated and published on a real time and end-of-day basis by the Index Provider using the latest - The maximum exposure to a single stock issuer shall not available prices and number of units of each Index exceed 4.5% of the current value of the portfolio; constituent. The Index Provider may adjust the number of units of each constituent due to corporate actions (such as - The maximum exposure to an industry sector shall not stock splits, stock dividends, spin-offs and rights exceed 20% of the current value of the portfolio; offerings) in accordance with its standard methodology for the Base Index. - The maximum exposure to stock classified as REITS (Real Estate Investment Trusts) or stocks issued by companies which do not have their registered office in the European Economic Area shall not exceed 20% of the current value Capital gains and net income of the Fund will be capitalized of the portfolio; and no dividend will be payable to Shareholders except for the distributing Shares for which all or part of the capital - Total greenhouse gas emissions must be 40% lower than and/or income may be distributed once or several times a year the emissions related to the Benchmark as defined above as may be decided by the Board of Directors. Please refer to in the Investment Policy, (based on an assessment of the the Prospectus for additional information. absolute value of the previous year's carbon emissions data for each company); - Potential greenhouse emissions from reserves must be The recommended investment horizon is 5 years. 40% lower than the potential emissions related to the Benchmark (based on an assessment which uses potential emissions figures calculated using the previous year's oil reserve data of each company, where applicable); and - ESG rating must be at least 10% higher than the ESG rating of the Benchmark (based on ESG ratings for each company). In certain market conditions, the composition of the equities in the Eligible Universe may make it impossible to perform the weighting optimisation while complying exactly with the list of constraints above. In such circumstances, the Management Company can rateably reduce some of the constraints (for example, by gradually reducing the 40% limits).

