Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj uppdateras / The observation status for Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj is updated (51/21)

Den 24 september 2020 gavs aktierna i Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj ("Bolaget") observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från Spa Holdings 3 Oy ("Spa Holdings") till aktieägarna i Bolaget. Den 9 februari 2021 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information det slutliga utfallet i det offentliga uppköpserbjudandet och att Spa Holdings därigenom blivit ägare till över 90 procent av aktierna i Bolaget. Den 11 februari 2021 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att Spa Holdings beslutat att begära tvångsinlösen av resterande aktier i Bolaget samt avnotering av Bolagets aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Den 26 mars 2021 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att det beslutat om att ansöka om avnotering av dess aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har nu också mottagit en sådan avnoteringsansökan. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents aktier ges observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om avnotering av dessa. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera observationsstatusen för aktierna i Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj (AM1S, ISIN-kod FI4000048418, orderboks-ID 104597). On September 24, 2020, the shares in Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Spa Holdings 3 Oy ("Spa Holdings") to the shareholders in the Company. On February 9, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information on the final outcome of the public takeover offer, through which Spa Holdings had become owner of more than 90 percent of the shares in the Company. On February 11, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that Spa Holdings had decided to commence redemption proceedings in respect of the remaining shares in the Company, and to seek a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. On March 26, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has now received such an application. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's shares may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj (AM1S, ISIN code FI4000048418, order book ID 104597). För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB