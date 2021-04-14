Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 14.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Metriken auf Strong Buy: Starker Ausbruch erwartet! Nach oben alles offen!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J8XD ISIN: FI4000048418 Ticker-Symbol: M9O 
Frankfurt
14.04.21
08:03 Uhr
17,720 Euro
+0,040
+0,23 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AHLSTROM-MUNKSJO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AHLSTROM-MUNKSJO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,68017,84013:10
GlobeNewswire
14.04.2021 | 11:41
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj uppdateras / The observation status for Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj is updated (51/21)

Den 24 september 2020 gavs aktierna i Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj ("Bolaget")
observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från
Spa Holdings 3 Oy ("Spa Holdings") till aktieägarna i Bolaget. 

Den 9 februari 2021 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information
det slutliga utfallet i det offentliga uppköpserbjudandet och att Spa Holdings
därigenom blivit ägare till över 90 procent av aktierna i Bolaget. 

Den 11 februari 2021 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med
information om att Spa Holdings beslutat att begära tvångsinlösen av resterande
aktier i Bolaget samt avnotering av Bolagets aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Den 26 mars 2021 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om
att det beslutat om att ansöka om avnotering av dess aktier från Nasdaq
Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har nu också mottagit en sådan
avnoteringsansökan. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents aktier ges
observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om avnotering av dessa. 

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera
observationsstatusen för aktierna i Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj (AM1S, ISIN-kod
FI4000048418, orderboks-ID 104597). 

On September 24, 2020, the shares in Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj (the "Company") were
given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Spa
Holdings 3 Oy ("Spa Holdings") to the shareholders in the Company. 

On February 9, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information on the
final outcome of the public takeover offer, through which Spa Holdings had
become owner of more than 90 percent of the shares in the Company. 

On February 11, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that
Spa Holdings had decided to commence redemption proceedings in respect of the
remaining shares in the Company, and to seek a delisting of the Company's
shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. 

On March 26, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that the
Company had decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has now received such an application. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's shares may be given
observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from
trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj (AM1S, ISIN code
FI4000048418, order book ID 104597). 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta
Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
AHLSTROM-MUNKSJO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.