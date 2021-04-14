HTL, the worldwide leader in biotechnology solutions using hyaluronic acid (HA) and other biopolymers, and Echelon Biosciences Inc., a U.S.-based global supplier of biochemical reagents, assays, and services to research and development laboratories, announced today their new distribution and product development partnership. The partnership will enable distribution of high-quality HA and glycosaminoglycan (GAG), and the co-development of novel GAG products.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210414005119/en/

HTL's campus is located in Paris, France. HTL, the worldwide leader in biotechnology solutions using hyaluronic acid (HA) and other biopolymers, and Echelon Biosciences Inc., a U.S.-based global supplier of biochemical reagents, assays, and services to research and development laboratories, announced today their new distribution and product development partnership. The partnership will enable distribution of high-quality HA and glycosaminoglycan (GAG), and the co-development of novel GAG products. https://htlbiotech.com/

The partnership provides academic research and pharmaceutical development laboratories' expanded access to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP)-grade, kit-packaged hyaluronic acid and glycosaminoglycan (GAG) products. By offering premium, clinical grade products to early-stage research investigators, the partnership seeks to bridge the gap between lab-based research, development and commercialization, and accelerate innovation worldwide.

"Innovation is at the heart of HTL's DNA," said HTL CEO Yvon Bastard. "This growth opportunity reinforces our mission and vision to apply science for increased bio-compatibility and improved health outcomes around the world."

"This new partnership offers scientists and researchers the key technologies to develop innovative biopolymer solutions for new medical applications in aesthetics, ophthalmology, rheumatology, tissue engineering and drug delivery," said Charles Ruban, HTL deputy CEO. "This is the true meaning of HTL's tagline of 'Beyond, together.' HTL's ambition is not only to grow its lead position in producing and distributing hyaluronic acid worldwide, but also to build tomorrow's glycosaminoglycan-based solutions."

"Echelon has been granted the opportunity to expand its market-leading HA assays and extra cellular matrix product line with the supply of HTL's hyaluronic acid and other GAG-derived products. HTL is recognized internationally for producing biopolymers of premium quality," says Bert Israelsen, president of Echelon Biosciences. "Echelon offers our customers access to the latest innovative tools with unparalleled technical support, thereby fully enabling maximized creativity in basic and applied research. With its fermentation and organic synthesis platforms, HTL creates functionality and added value by developing chemically modified biopolymers tailored to specific needs."

"This new partnership is a milestone in HTL's expanding footprint in the North American market and with the U.S. medical community," said Glenn Prestwich, Ph.D., one of Echelon's founders and now HTL's exclusive science and innovation advisor for this market. By entrusting Echelon with the distribution of HTL's hyaluronic acid and glycosaminoglycan products for research use, HTL aims to significantly increase its support and involvement in biopolymer research in the U.S. and worldwide, but also its research and development capacity.

"This new initiative demonstrates HTL's commitment to invest in innovation in healthcare," said Humberto C. Antunes, strategic advisor to HTL and former CEO of Galderma. "In the fields of health and wellness, the biotechnology ecosystem of innovation, incubators, and established and emerging companies are incredibly dynamic in the United States, Mexico and Canada. It means a huge growth potential for HTL products," added Antunes.

About HTL

HTL is a biotechnology company, leading the way in the design and production of pharmaceutical grade hyaluronic acid and other innovative functional biopolymers for premium medical products. HTL serves the pharmaceutical and medical device industries worldwide, enabling them to transform lives of patients. HTL's unsurpassed commitment to client partnership has been consistently proven in the marketplace. The company is recognized for supplying the highest quality products and continually investing in driving and supporting market growth. For over 25 years, its cutting-edge research and development has allowed to develop unique value-driven solutions to meet the innovation needs of its clients.

www.htlbiotech.com

About Echelon Biosciences, Inc.

Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, Echelon Biosciences, was established in 1997 to supply synthetic lipid reagents for research and development. Since then, Echelon has successfully grown in scale and scope to include custom chemistry, peptides, and biological assays with over 700 catalog items in the fields of cell signaling, extracellular matrix, cancer drug discovery, and disease biomarkers.

www.echelon-inc.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210414005119/en/

Contacts:

HTL

Dianne Danowski Smith, APR Publix Northwest PR PA

+1.503.201.7019 dianne@publixnw.com



Echelon Biosciences, Inc.

Mark Nelson, PhD Vice President Business and Science Development

+1 801-588-0455 mnelson@echelon-inc.com