Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New long name and long symbol for instrument issued by MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC (156/21)

Upon request by the issuer, long name and long symbols for instrument issued by Morgan Stanley & Co will change. The change will be valid as of April 15, 2021. ISIN code will remain unchanged. ISIN Current Long Name / Long Symbol Required Long Name / Long Symbol ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GB00BL06HR05 MINI L AXON AVA 4 MINI L AXON ENTERPRISE AVA 4 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB