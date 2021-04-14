Servier Ukraine LLC, a subsidiary of Servier, a global pharmaceutical group governed by a Foundation, has been recognized as one of the best places to work for in Ukraine.

The certification process consisted of an employee assessment survey conducted among Servier Ukraine employees along with an HR Assessment evaluating people practices implemented within the organization. The key areas covered included leadership, compensation and benefits, recruitment and onboarding, employee engagement, corporate social responsibility, culture and personal growth opportunities. The company obtained outstanding scores across the key employee engagement factors where 99% of the employees confirmed that they would recommend the organization.

Best Places to Work is an international HR certification program providing employers in different countries the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

"We are so honored to be certified among the Best Places to Work. This recognition underlines our efforts to create wide range of opportunities to Servier Ukraine employees to maximize their potential. We continually working on employer brand reputation to attract and retain highly qualified employees. And the figures speak for themselves Servier has been operating in Ukraine for more than 20 years. Our team throughout Ukraine consists of 280 committed professionals, almost half of whom have been working in the company for more than five years. Many thanks to our incredible employees for making Servier Ukraine so much more than a place to work" said Frédéric Fouilloux, General Manager, Servier Ukraine.

"Our people are the most valuable asset, so we pay great attention to building an atmosphere in the company through our culture, where each employee feels part of the team and valued. We focus on the latest HR trends as well as carefully listen to our employees, conducting regular engagement surveys and support the dialogue. As a result, adjust our programs to offer Servier Ukraine employees some of the best working conditions in the industry" said Olha Shylova, HR Director.

About Servier Group

Servier is a global pharmaceutical group governed by a Foundation. With a strong international presence in 150 countries and a total revenue of 4.7 billion euros in 2020, Servier employs 22,500 people worldwide. Servier is an independent group that invests over 20% of its brand-name revenue in Research and Development every year. To accelerate therapeutic innovation for the benefit of patients, the Group is committed to open and collaborative innovation with academic partners, pharmaceutical groups, and biotech companies. It also integrates the patient's voice at the heart of its activities, from research to support beyond the pill.

A leader in cardiology, the ambition of the Servier Group is to become a recognized and innovative player in oncology. Its growth is based on a sustained commitment to cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology and immuno-inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. To promote access to healthcare for all, the Servier Group also offers a range of quality generic drugs covering most pathologies.

More information: www.servier.com, www.servier.ua

About Best Places To Work Program

Best Places To Work is the most definitive 'Employer of Choice' certification that organizations aspire to achieve. The program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries around the world with its proprietary assessment that analyzes a company's attractiveness through a two-step process focusing on 8 Workplace factors. Join our community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

For more information, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

