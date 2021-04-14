Rising volumes of photovoltaic project capacity are increasing the incidence of negative price periods for electricity-and changing the times of day when they occur.The latest EU electricity market report has confirmed the affect deeper penetration of solar is having on power prices. The Quarterly Report on European Electricity Markets for the final three months of last year noted the number of periods of negative electricity pricing doubled from 2019, to almost 1,600 such events. Having experienced just three negative price events in 2019, the Netherlands recorded almost 100 last year "amid a ...

