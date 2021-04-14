Certification provides ATR operators an attractive option to meet the extended European ADS-B mandate

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) approval of an Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) solution for the ATR 42 and ATR 72 turboprop aircraft. To achieve this certification, Garmin worked closely with Scandinavian Avionics, who developed and certified a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) that provides operators an economical solution with efficient installation and low downtime. Operators now have an attractive option to equip their aircraft and achieve compliance, which is required prior to June 7, 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210414005115/en/

Photo: Alsie Express

"We are proud to continue providing solutions to Air Transport customers worldwide and build upon our growing portfolio of ADS-B solutions that address the needs of this category of aircraft," said Carl Wolf, Garmin vice president of aviation sales and marketing. "Garmin continues to pioneer the industry on a global scale with a broad range of ADS-B solutions that span all segments of aviation, and we are excited to provide these commercial aircraft with a reliable and cost-effective all-in-one technology solution for years to come."

"This is the second ADS-B solution we have done with Garmin, targeted at the airline segment, and it is a joy to work with Garmin's excellent team to make all of this come together," said Michael Truelsen, Scandinavian Avionics CEO. "Knowing the importance of short downtime for these aircraft, we have designed a kit solution that will enable a very short installation time and this is offered at a very competitive price. We are very proud to offer such a flexible and comprehensive solution, and we have great expectations for the market response."

The ADS-B upgrade for the ATR 42 and ATR 72 aircraft includes a GPS 3000 ADS-B compliant position source and dual GTX 3000 ADS-B Out transponders, and a complete installation kit comprised of a pre-wired shelf harness, fully manufactured brackets and other installation materials provided by Scandinavian Avionics. This solution is designed to easily interface to existing equipment on board the aircraft, reducing installation time and lowering the overall cost of compliance. Together, the GPS 3000 and GTX 3000 serve as a rugged, standalone ADS-B Out solution that meets the stringent demands of Transport Category aircraft around the globe. The Scandinavian Avionics ADS-B STC covers all models -500 and earlier.

Designed and certified by Scandinavian Avionics, the STC and slide-in rack contain all of the necessary Garmin equipment and paperwork for the ADS-B Out solution. Scandinavian Avionics has completed the initial installation on both the ATR 42 and ATR 72 aircraft. Air Alsie, a European ATR and Dassault operator, is the first customer to install this solution on their ATR 72-500 aircraft.

The GPS 3000 and GTX 3000 Garmin ADS-B Out solution for the ATR 42 and ATR 72 aircraft has received EASA approval and is available immediately. For additional information regarding the STC, visit www.scanav.com or contact Scandinavian Avionics at SA@scanav.com. Visit www.garmin.com/aviation for additional information.

Garmin's aviation business segment is a leading provider of solutions to OEM, aftermarket, military and government customers. Garmin's portfolio includes navigation, communication, flight control, hazard avoidance, an expansive suite of ADS-B solutions and other products and services that are known for innovation, reliability, and value. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at media.relations@garmin.com, or follow us at facebook.com/garminaviation, twitter.com/garminaviation, instagram.com/garminaviation or youtube.com/garminaviation.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark and GTX is a trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

About Scandinavian Avionics. Scandinavian Avionics (SA) is the headquarters of The SA Group and provides complete turn-key avionics solutions for civil and military aircraft, helicopters and UAS. Including sales, avionics maintenance (MRO), certification (STC), design engineering, installation, product development, production, training and consultancy services. The SA Group consists of 12 divisions located in Europe, the Middle East, India and Southeast Asia. The headquarters, which was established in 1978, is located in Billund, Denmark. www.scanav.com

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 26, 2020, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/earnings/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210414005115/en/

Contacts:

Conor McDougall

913-397-8200

media.relations@garmin.com