Mittwoch, 14.04.2021
Metriken auf Strong Buy: Starker Ausbruch erwartet! Nach oben alles offen!?
WKN: 917431 ISIN: LV0000100485 
Stuttgart
14.04.21
11:30 Uhr
0,845 Euro
+0,005
+0,60 %
GlobeNewswire
14.04.2021 | 13:05
Nasdaq Riga: FCMC allows Duke I S.à r.l. to announce mandatory takeover bid of AS "Valmieras stikla škiedra" shares

Financial and Capital Market Commission on April 13, 2021 decided to allow AS
"Valmieras stikla škiedra" shareholder Duke I S.à r.l. to announce the
mandatory takeover bid of AS "Valmieras stikla škiedra" shares. 

1. Information about the Offerer, indicating its relationship with AS
"Valmieras stikla škiedra" (Target company): 

Duke I S.à r.l., registered with reg. No. B247170, registered office: 11-13
Boulevard de la Foire, L-1528 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg). Duke I
S.à r.l. owns 19 872 715 shares of AS "Valmieras stikla škiedra" which
corresponds to 83.14% of the total number of the company shares. 

2. The price of one share, according to prospectus, is set at: 0.54 EUR.

AS "Valmieras stikla škiedra" is a subject to legal protection proceedings, in
accordance to the Law on the Financial Instruments Market Article 74, part (7),
the share repurchase price in the mandatory takeover bid should be the
liquidation value. According to the information provided in the prospectus, the
liquidation value is 0 EUR. The offerer proposes to repurchase shares at the
nearest monetary value, which corresponds to the average purchase price of the
majority stake per share. 

3. Term of takeover bid: takeover bid will last for 30 (thirty) calendar days,
after the day when information on the takeover bid in the official journal
"Latvijas Vestnesis" is published. 



Attached: Prospectus of the mandatory takeover bid of AS "Valmieras stikla
škiedra". 

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

