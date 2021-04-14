Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Lexaria's DehydraTECHTM Technology Utilized in Amari's "Everyday Calm," Named a Top CBD Product Pick by New Hope Network

DehydraTECHTM Powers Amari's Award-Winning Products

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW)(CSE:LXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, announced that its corporate client Amari Corp.'s "Everyday Calm" CBD product was named a Top CBD Product Pick by New Hope Network, host of the industry-leading Natural Products Expo conference events. Hundreds of CBD products competed to be among "New Hope Network editors' Top Picks for 2020".

Eric Gricus, CEO and Founder of Amari, commented, "Amari went through an extensive selection process for our CBD technology supplier. Lexaria exceeded our expectations for product quality, service, and pricing. We are thrilled to have the Lexaria team working with Amari to help us develop products our customers love and to win industry accolades."

Lexaria's DehydraTECHTM technology delivers CBD more quickly and effectively, as evidenced in repeated studies, to enhance consumer satisfaction and strengthen brand loyalty.

"Lexaria is delighted to have been able to work with Amari and their award-winning products," said Chris Bunka, CEO of Lexaria. "DehydraTECH is gaining more widespread consumer support, and we expect to see products utilizing DehydraTECH technology in more and more stores across America as the year unfolds."

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp.'s proprietary drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream by promoting healthier oral ingestion methods and increasing the effectiveness of fat-soluble active molecules, thereby lowering overall dosing. The Company's technology can be applied to many different ingestible product formats, including foods, beverages, oral suspensions, tablets, and capsules. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated since 2016 with cannabinoids and nicotine the ability to increase bio-absorption by up to 5-10x, reduce time of onset from 1 - 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is planned to be further evaluated for orally administered bioactive molecules, including anti-virals, cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and nicotine. Lexaria has licensed DehydraTECH to multiple companies, including a world-leading tobacco producer, for the development of smokeless, oral-based nicotine products and for use in industries that produce cannabinoid beverages, edibles, and oral products. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 18 patents granted and approximately 60 patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

About Amari

Founded in 2019, Amari was launched by outdoor enthusiast Eric Gricus for people like him. People who love to be active, but who may have noticed as they get older that the spirit is willing, but the body often has aches and pains and soreness after a day of hiking, skiing, or rafting. To create the product, Eric leveraged his more than 10 years' experience working with early-stage CPG companies and commercializing research from a university setting. Amari formulas blend science and technology to provide authentic, plant-based remedies that deliver tangible benefits to support a lifestyle of wellness and vitality while being rooted in transparency and extensive quality controls.

