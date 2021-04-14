Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2021) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (the "Company" or "Aires"), is pleased to announce the launch of their new subscription model which offers consumers the ability to pay for the Aires product that they purchase over time. This new offering creates a recurring revenue platform for Aires and as such, provides the Company with a consistent and dependable revenue stream.

As previously announced, Aires has been in the process of developing a new subscription model initiative to generate a predictable revenue stream for the years to come (refer news release dated 22 February 2021 here).

This new strategy, which the Company is launching alongside its other successful marketing initiatives (Airestech E-commerce Platform, Drop Shipping Program, Affiliates/Influencer Marketing Program, etc.), will increase monthly revenue via recurring subscription payments. This new business model will generate a growing source of repeating revenue for the Company, as a single customer will pay multiple payments over a longer period of time for prolonged access to the Company's products. All of these new subscription orders will be fulfilled and serviced by the Aires warehouses in the USA and Canada.

The Subscription model program provides immediate benefits for Aires, including:

Provides a direct response to consumer demand as many customers wish to outfit themselves and their homes in a single order of product and a payment plan eliminates the larger upfront costs for this type of consumer.

Additional predictable recurring revenue, with multi year agreement.

Improving revenue by offering a new up-sell and cross-sell tool, which will increase the order amount of each transaction, further increasing revenue.

Better conversion rates for customers who desire to equip their entire house or office with Aires technology,

Improve customer lifetime value and customer retention by offering flexibility.

Aires is expecting a progressive revenue increase as early as the second quarter. These monthly subscription payments will provide a steady, dependable income stream that is guaranteed over a time period of 12 to 60 months.

Aires' new Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) based on subscription orders will be a significant part of the total yearly revenue growth, with a global target of +200% compared to last year.

Aires' CEO, Dimitry Serov commented, "We will be offering this new program to our customers in North America (USA and Canada) and the product will be delivered directly from our warehouses in NJ and Ottawa within four business days. Looking after our customers is always our top priority, and providing them with a flexible payment plan and constantly improving our services will definitely impact the success of our company!"

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires Inc. ("Aires") is Canadian-based nanotechnology company which has developed proprietary silicon-based microprocessors that reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). The technology was developed by a team of highly credited scientists and confirmed by independent third-party validation including peer reviewed studies and publications in scientific journals. Aires' Lifetune products specifically target EMR emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, Wi-Fi radiation, including the rapidly expanding next-generation high-speed 5G networks. Aires is listed on the CSE under ticker 'WIFI'. Learn more at www.airestech.com .

On behalf of the board of directors

Company Contact:



Dimitry Serov, CEO

Email: dimitry@airestech.com

Telephone: (905) 482-4667

Website: www.airestech.com

For further information please contact:

Investor Cubed Inc.:

Neil Simon, CEO

Email: wifi@airestech.com

Telephone: (647) 258-3310

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80122